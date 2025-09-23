❗ Technical alert: Coffee ☕
The coffee price is more than 5% down during today's session. Looking at the H4 chart from technical point of view, the price returned below the key...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
American equities advance amid multiple M&A announcements US500 slightly above 50-hour moving average Oracle reportedly won the...
In the latest report, OPEC sees a decline in demand this year at 9.5 million barrels per day compared to the previous year. The demand forecast for OPEC...
• Yesterday was the worst day of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new reported cases. The World Health Organization registered over 307k...
• DE30 near major resistance level • AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) resumed COVID-19 vaccine trials • Deutsche Borse (DB1.DE) submits...
DE30 did very well last week despite volatility on Wall Street and hawkish ECB decision. The index also started the week on a positive note but buyers...
• Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in Japan • Week of central bank meetings in the UK, Japan, and the US As...
• US indices finished Friday's session mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.5% and the S&P 500 rising 0.1% while the Nasdaq lost 0.6% • Major...
Unia Europejska informuje, że nie ma zamiaru akceptować jakiejkolwiek umowy handlowej z Wielką Brytanią, jeżeli nie zostanie w pełni respektowana umowa...
European stocks finished trading mixed Wall Street gains but tech sector lags GBP continues slide amid continued EU-UK stand-off Gains...
US indices caught a bid during cash session Dow Jones remains below short-term trendline Nikola plunges as choir of critics increases Major...
Early morning optimism has evaporated on the markets and a return of US investors brings a renewed pressure on the big tech stocks – the same names...
US100 has seen a lot of volatility lately and it’s down largely to these 2 key stocks – Apple and Tesla. Both have seen amazing rallies and...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. Yesterday a record number of over 302,000 new cases were reported. Europe has...
US CPI inflation report for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Reading turned out to be a positive surprise with price growth accelerating more than expected....
• Bitcoin trade in sideways move • Bitcoin hashrate is continue to rise • Ethereum Blockchain average price per transaction...
• UK reaches tentative trade agreement with Japan • Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge across Europe • Volkswagen's...
GBPUSD has been in a free-fall as of late despite overall weakness of the US dollar. The British pound came under pressure when UK PM Johnson said he wanted...
• US inflation figures • ECB speakers on the agenda Economic calendar is quite light today. US CPI data will be the key releases...
• US indices finished Thursday's session lower. The Dow Jones lost 1.5%, S&P 500 dropped 1.8%, Nasdaq plunged 2% • Shares...
