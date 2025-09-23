Daily summary: Global stocks struggle as tech remains under pressure
• Moderate declines in Europe after ECB decision • US labor market recovery is stalling, Tech stocks lower • Surprise build...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
• Moderate declines in Europe after ECB decision • US labor market recovery is stalling, Tech stocks lower • Surprise build...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.03 million barrels in the week ended September 4th, following an 9.362 million decline in the previous week and compared...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX.US) stock rose over 3% after the medical lab operator lifted its full-year guidance and profit outlook, citing a faster-than-anticipated...
The highly expected ECB meeting did not result in any policy changes yet it had quite an impact on the markets. Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB,...
• Dow Jones (DE30) testing major resistance level • US Weekly Jobless Claims below 1M • Virtusa (VRTU.US) stock jumped...
ECB presented new macroeconomic forecasts Smaller drop in GDP expected in 2020 followed by slower growth in 2021 EURUSD tested 1.19 on...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.884 million in the week ended September 5th, compared to 0.881 million in the previous...
US100 American tech index has been trading in an upward trend recently. However, the slump we observed last week may launch a bigger downward correction....
European Central Bank announced the latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected. Bond-buying programme was...
• The global pace of new infections is rising again. New coronavirus cases surged back above 286,000 yesterday. The infection rate is the highest...
European markets seesaw ahead of ECB decision DE30 with double top at 13,300 pts ECB rumoured to make small revisions to June's...
The ECB decision (12:45pm BST) and conference (1:30pm) is the most anticipated calendar event this week. Below we present 3 possible scenarios. NEUTRAL The...
European markets expected to open higher today ECB to release new set of macroeconomic projections US jobless claims seen below 850k Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session with strong gains following a massive sell-off a day earlier. Nasdaq gained 2.71%, S&P 500 added...
• European stocks finish session in green • AstraZeneca paused its coronavirus vaccine trials • US equities try to rebound...
Apple stock has been a driver of US indices recently and in particular the US tech index Nasdaq (US100). Following a rally, market...
US equities rise during today's session as tech shares are attempting to erase some of its recent losses that pushed Nasdaq into correction teritory. ...
• US futures attempt to recover earlier losses • AstraZeneca (AZN.US) pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial • LVMH says it won't...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Committee leaves QE...
The ECB meeting (tomorrow) is one the highlights this week. When the Fed changed its approach to inflation targeting 2 weeks ago it looked as the ECB had...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator