Stock Market Comment: SoftBank and US tech sell-off
Japanese SoftBank made big bets on US tech $50 billion exposure through derivatives Hedging purchases behind recent US tech rally? Risk...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Summary Oil prices dropped around 15% off local peak Impact of monetary and fiscal stimulus on the oil market is limited Rally...
• After the recent decline, the number of new daily cases again rose above 200,000. Several US states continue to report rising numbers of new...
Stocks try to recover from yesterday's sell-off DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Bayer and Basf to cut synthetic chemical...
Tuesday saw sharp declines on Wall Street with US100 pulling back more than 10% from the top but the European markets were more resilient and this strength...
European stocks seen opening flat Bank of Canada expected to stay on hold GBP traders look out for Brexit headlines According...
Tech rout on Wall Street resumed after a long weekend with Nasdaq slumping 4.11% yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 2.78% while Dow Jones closed 2.25%...
• European equities lower amid Brexit and COVID-10 concerns • US stocks hit 4-week low as tech sell-off continues • Oil...
Boeing (BA.US) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating manufacturing issues affecting certain Boeing 787 Dreamliners. ...
General Motors (GM.US) announced strategic investment in Nikola (NKLA.US). According to the agreement, GM will obtain $2 billion in Nikola common stock,...
• Nasdaq fell over 3% • Dow Jones (US30) is testing major support level • Tesla (TSLA.US) failed to get included into...
A return of US investors after the long weekend results with a fresh dose of gloom. Few markets feel it more than OIL.WTI – down more than 4% today...
Oil: Strong declines in the crude oil market, approx. 10% from the peak History shows that after such a strong rebound wave, which we have seen since...
• Globally the number of new cases dropped below 200k for the first time since mid-July. However, weekend data is prone to distortions so it is too...
European stocks plunged at the beginning of today's session DE30 tests 13,000 pts mark Volkswagen is not seeking deal with Tesla European...
Global equity markets are pulling back ahead of a key Wall Street session. This will be the first US session after a long weekend and the first after S&P...
European markets seen opening higher US traders return from long weekend European Q2 GDP report revision European markets...
Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gain 0.5%, Nikkei trades flat while indices from China decline DAX...
• European stocks end session in green • Growing prospects of the UK leaving the EU without a deal • Labour Day in the...
Natural gas (NATGAS) prices hovered around $ 2.5 / MMBtu, dropping away from a nine-month high of $ 2.71 / MMBtu hit in the previous month, dragged down...
