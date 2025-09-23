😱Panic selling, US100 crashes📈
Tech stocks were pummeled on Thursday as the Nasdaq dropped more than 5%. Other biggest tech stocks were performing even worse, with Amazon and Microsoft...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 56.9 in August from 58.1 in the previous month, slightly below analysts’ expectations of 57.0. Today's...
Cloudera (CLDR.US) – reported quarterly profit of 10 cents per share, 4 cents a share above analysts' expectations. Revenue also...
• US Stocks take a breather • US Weekly Jobless Claims fall to 881k • CrowdStrike (CRWD.US) plunged 10% US indices...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 881 thousand in the week ended August 29th, compared to 1.006 million in the previous...
Stars of tech rally show weakness Apple expects strong demand for its 5G iPhone One of Tesla's top shareholders cuts stake Announcement...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 286,000 new cases reported yesterday. Cases of the disease are continuing...
German paves the way for deficit spending in 2021 DE30 tested 13,450 pts but failed Telefonica (O2D.DE) lost ruling at EU Court of...
Oil prices are moving lower again on Thursday, despite the latest DOE report showing huge declines in inventories and US output. These declines were hurricane...
ISM non-manufacturing expected to drop Jobless claims forecast at 950k Services PMI revisions from Europe and US European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. Dow Jones gained 1.59% and S&P 500 jumped 1.54%. Nasdaq lagged and finished 0.98% higher Upbeat...
• European equities finished session higher • Weak ADP report • Oil price fell despite upbeat EIA report European indices...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are trading significantly lower today as its largest outside shareholder Baillie Gifford trimmed its position in the company to...
Betting company DraftKings Inc (DKNG.US) announced on Wednesday that legendary basketball player Michael Jordan will join its board as a special advisor ...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 9.362 million barrels in the week ended August 28th, following an 4.689 million decline in the previous...
• US stocks hit new all-time high • ADP report below expectations • AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock 15% higher as company...
Bitcoin price slumped today. Price of the major cryptocurrency has pulled back from the key resistance zone at the psychological $12,000 barrier recently...
ADP report on change in US employment in August was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 950k jobs following an upwardly...
US100 US100 has been trading in a very strong upward trend recently. The psychological 12,500 pts handle should act as the nearest resistance to watch...
• India reported the most new COVID-19 cases of any country in the past week, its nearly half a million fresh infections pushing the global tally...
