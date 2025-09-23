DE30 tests post-pandemic peak near 13,300 pts
German retail sales disappoint in July DE30 tests post-pandemic peak at 13,300 pts Elon Musk to meet German Economy Minister today Stocks...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
German retail sales disappoint in July DE30 tests post-pandemic peak at 13,300 pts Elon Musk to meet German Economy Minister today Stocks...
European indices launched today's trading higher after moods were boosted by better-than-expected ISM data yesterday. Gains accelerated after the launch...
European indices seen opening higher ADP report expected to show 950k employment gain in August DOE report expected to show big draw...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 1.39%. Russell 2000 finished...
• European stocks close mixed at end of volatile session • US equities continue to move higher • US factory activity...
Eastman Kodak (KODK.US) stock rose over 24% after hedge fund D.E. Shaw disclosed a 5.2% stake in the company. One need to remember that D.E. Shaw is a...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM.US) stock surged over 39.0% after the video-conferencing company lifted its annual revenue forecast by more than 30% as it...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in August rose to 56.0 from 54.2 in the previous month. Today’s reading came in...
• Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures erase earlier gains • Zoom Video (ZM.US) quarterly earnings well above expectations • Walmart...
Tesla and Apple performed stock splits after Friday's close Both stocks rallied to fresh all-time highs on Monday Amazon (AMZN.US)...
Copper: Copper at new 2-year highs, 10% increase this year and more than 50% increase from pandemic lows Very strong rebound in demand for...
Tesla (TSLA.US) announced that it will seek up to $5 billion in an additional stock offering. New shares will be offered "at the market" meaning...
• The pandemic continues to rage in parts of the U.S., hot spots in Europe and across big emerging economies including India and Brazil. Latin...
German government revised GDP forecasts for 2020 and 2021 DE30 bounces off the 13,000 pts handle Daimler (DAI.DE) will deliver 1,200...
This week started very well for precious metals and these tendencies are continued on Tuesday. While gold price is getting close to $2000 other metals...
ISM manufacturing expected to improve slightly in August Further slowdown in European inflation Revisions to European PMIs for August Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed with S&P 500 dropping 0.22%, Dow Jones declining 0.78% and Nasdaq gaining 0.68% Moods...
European stocks finished the day lower Dow pressured by rebalancing flows Nasdaq fuelled by post-split rally in Apple and Tesla Euro...
Berkshire Hathaway invested in 5 Japanese trading companies 4 out of 5 stocks traded below book values prior to announcement Warren...
US100 has been trading in an upward trend recently. However, the price reached the upper limit of the local upward channel, where some resistance may surface....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator