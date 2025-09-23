US OPEN: Dow rebalancing, Tesla and Apple stock splits
Wall Street opens slightly lower Changes in Dow Jones index take effect Tesla and Apple start to trade on post-split basis US...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The inflation rate in Germany was recorded at 0 % August, after a 0.1 % decline in the previous month and below analysts’ expectations. On...
• Global coronavirus cases surpassed 25 million on Sunday, however the growth rate of new infections around the world has stabilized somewhat....
Brent oil (OIL symbol) prices have not been in the same style of a wild rally as US indices or precious metals but have been moving consistently upwards...
• European stocks higher on upbeat China data • Amazon buys 1,800 electric vans from Daimler (DAI.DE) • Iran to challenge...
• Apple (AAPL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) stock splits go into effect • Germany’s inflation figures • Markets Closed in the U.K....
• US indices finished Friday's session higher. S&P 500 added 0.7%, while Dow Jones and Nasdaq both gained 0.6% • Major Asian indices...
• European stocks end week lower • Dow Jones is trying to erase 2020 losses • Number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise...
MGM (MGM.US) will lay off 18K previously furloughed employees in the U.S., making their job cuts permanent, as the global travel slowdown is negatively...
Big Lots (BIG.US) reported better than expected quarterly results. The discount retailer earned $2.75 per share above analysts' expectations of $2.70...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. However some regions of the world begin to show a slight decline in number of...
• Dow Jones (US30) on track to erase 2020 losses • US consumer spending and personal income above estimates • Coca-Cola...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 1.3 % year-over-year in July, following 0.9 % gain in June and above market expectations...
USDCAD has been trading in a downward trend recently. Looking at the H4 interval, the pair broke below the support at 1.3135 and the declines accelerated....
• Bitcoin fails to capitalize of Fed's inflationary policy • Bitcoin miners' holdings hit two-year high • A “critical...
Stocks in Europe trade mix after Japanese PM resigned DE30 realizes range of the head and shoulders pattern Delivery Hero (DHER.DE)...
JPY gained on reports saying that the Japanese Prime Minister Abe plans to resign surfaced. One of the ruling party members later confirmed that Abe intends...
European equities seen opening slightly higher today Japanese PM Abe reportedly plans to resign GDP reports from France and Canada Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.57%, S&P 500 increased 0.17% while Nasdaq dropped 0.34% Moods in...
• FED Powell announces new approach to stimulating US economy • US weekly jobless claims slightly above 1M • US stocks...
