Walmart has confirmed its interest in acquiring TikTok
Walmart (WMT.US) confirmed to CNBC that it’s joining forces with Microsoft in order to acquire TikTok's operations. The purchase of a technology...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Burlington Stores (BURL.US) a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for...
• FED announces policy shift • US weekly jobless claims slightly above 1M • US GDP contraction revised lower • Netflix...
US500 and US100 have soared to fresh all-time highs after the speech from Fed’s Jerome Powell. Powell announced average inflation targeting that...
Long-awaited Powell's speech has begun at 2:10 pm BST. Federal Reserve chief announced a change in how Fed defines its inflation target. Instead of...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.006 million in the week ended August 22nd, after 1.1 million thousand in the previous...
Apple surpassed $2 trillion market capitalization Very good performance in the pandemic environment Potential iPhone 12 announcement...
The Jackson Hole symposium was the floor for announcing major policy moves in the past. Ben Bernanke announced QE2 and QE3 there and Mario Draghi introduced...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 273,000 new cases reported yesterday. Many South American countries...
Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the USDCAD has been stuck in local sideways move recently. However, the price reached the key support today...
European stocks slide on Thursday DE30 approaches 13,100 pts Powell's speech at 2:10 pm BST in the spotlight Stocks in...
Jackson Hole meetings begin today US private consumption seen dropping hard in Q2 2020 Dell and HP among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.02% while Nasdaq rallied 1.73%. Both indices finished trading at record...
• European stocks higher, DAX at 6-month high • S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs • Oil price at 5-month highs European...
NIO (NIO.US) stock rose sharply yesterday after once bearish analyst Paul Gongin from UBS upgraded company's shares to neutral from sell and raised...
One can observe a strong rebound in the gold and silver market in the second half of the session. Gold gained over 0.6% and silver jumped over 2%....
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.689 million barrels in the week ended August 21st, following an 1.632 million decline in the previous week...
• Nasdaq hits wew record high • US Durable Goods Orders above estimates • Nordstrom (JWN.US) posted disappointing quarterly...
US durable orders report for July was a key point in today's calendar. Data showed headline orders rise by 11.2% MoM, against expected 4.3% MoM increase....
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price of this precious metal has...
