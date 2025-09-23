Coronavirus: market update
• New coronavirus cases start to pick-up after weekend dip. Yesterday over 248k new infections were reported. Meanwhile health authorities confirmed...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European equities gain DE30 bounces off 13,000 pts area Wirecard (WDI.DE) to cut 730 jobs Stocks in Europe are pushing higher...
Brent is trading at the highest level since March after breaking above local consolidation range. Resistance at $46.50 is being tested currently. Strong...
Rally on stock markets slows US durable goods order for July Rally on the global stock markets has eased recently as investors are...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Nasdaq gained 0.76%, S&P 500 closed 0.36% higher and Dow Jones dropped 0.21% Mixed...
• Hurricanes Laura and Marco approaching US coast • CB Consumer Conference lowest since the pandemic began • US and China...
J.M. Smucker (SJM.US) – posted quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, well above analysts' expectations of $1.67 a share. Revenue also...
• Top US and Chinese officials talked over Phase One trade deal • Hurricane Laura is approaching the United States • Weak...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 84.8 in August 2020, from the previous month's 92.6 and compared to market expectations...
Silver: Silver is halfway to historic heights and is currently consolidating arond the $26-27 per ounce area The historical comparison shows that...
• Following yesterday's decline, the number of new coronavirus cases is rising again. Recent data showed that COVID-19 may continue to spread ...
Looking at the platinum chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the price bounced off the key support recently ($900 area). Green zone on...
Stocks gain on US-China trade call DE30 breaks above resistance at 13,100 pts German Q2 GDP revised higher European stock...
Global equities extend gains German IFO index on watch Salesforce and Best Buy among earnings reporters Global equities build...
US indices finished yesterday's session with gains. S&P 500 gained 1% and Nasdaq added 0.6%. Both indices closed at record levels. Dow Jones...
Global equities rally U.S. indices with new all time-highs EUR/USD seesaws around 1.18 at press time Global stock markets...
Global stocks climb higher Vaccine news in the spotlight Tesla’s (TSLA.US) price target raised to $3,500 at Wedbush On...
Apple stock (AAPL.US) is soaring again on Monday, smashing through the $500 barrier for the first time ever. It took the company 38 years from the IPO...
Last weekend brought lower number of new coronavirus infections, but so was the case in the past (COVID-19 infections over the weekend tend to be significantly...
Global stock markets surge DE30 breaks back above 13,000 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE) agreed to pay $1.6 billion to settle Essure cases Stocks...
