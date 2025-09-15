Daily summary: US equities lose momentum; gold gains 0.30% 💰📄
American stocks end the session without a clear direction. At the opening of the cash session, bulls attempted to continue the rally. However, in...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT.US), the company behind Truth Social and majority-owned by Donald Trump, has announced a strategic partnership...
International Paper (IP.US), a global leader in paper packaging, is experiencing significant gains for the second consecutive session, although recent...
Crude oil pulls back quite significantly after initial gains in the first part of the session, following news of a partial ceasefire agreement in Ukraine....
Yesterday's session on the US stock market ended with clear gains in the main stock indices. These gains were mainly driven by positive geopolitical...
Oil Donald Trump announces the imposition of a 25% tariff on countries that decide to import oil from Venezuela. Trump also imposes tariffs on Venezuela...
US CB Consumer Confidence Actual 92.9 (Forecast 94, Previous 98.3, Revised 100.1) Average 12-month inflation expectations rose again, from 5.8% in February...
Silver gains today more than 2% as gold gains 0.5%, and US Dollar weakens slightly, despite a little higher 10-yr treasury yields and flat 2-yr treasuries....
CBOE VIX Volatility Index Futures (VIX) are trading 0.5% lower today, reaching levels last seen on February 27. The past two weeks have brought intense...
Overall market situation: European stocks are gaining in today’s session after the German IFO survey indicated an improvement in business sentiment...
09:00 - German Ifo Business Climate for March German Ifo Business Climate Index (Mar): Actual 86.7 vs Forecast 86.7 vs Previous 85.2 German...
The Japanese Yen strengthened Tuesday, pulling USD/JPY down from a three-week high near 151.00 as markets digest hawkish signals from the Bank of Japan's...
Today's economic calendar features German business sentiment readings, US housing data, and consumer confidence figures. Markets will be monitoring...
Chinese shares lead Asian market declines with Hong Kong's tech index slumping as much as 3.8% in its steepest drop in three weeks. Alibaba fell...
The S&P 500 rose 1.5% to 5718.7, the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.9% to 19894.82, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1% to 42319 as investors...
President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States and Ukraine are poised to sign a revenue-sharing agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals,...
Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks are surging as Bitcoin gains for a second straight session, climbing 3% to $87,655. The broader market is also rising as...
Wall Street gains as the new trading week begins. The US100 is currently up 1.5%, while the US500 is up 1.3%. As the upcoming April 2 deadline for finalizing...
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Super Micro Computer to Sell Tesla Pursuing Chinese Approval for Advanced Driver-Assistance Features AZEK...
01:45 PM GMT, United States - PMI Data for March: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.8 vs forecast 51.9; previous 52.7; S&P Global...
