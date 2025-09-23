Economic calendar: Stocks gain at start of a busy week
Equities gain, US500 above 3,400 pts Fed's Jackson Hole meeting later in the week GDP reports from Canada, Germany and the United...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Global equities started the week higher on positive developments connected to coronavirus vaccines and treatments. The US500 index has jumped above the...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the start of a new trading week. Nikkei trades 0.2% higher, Kospi gains 0.7%, Nifty adds 0.6% and S&P/ASX...
• Weak PMI data from Europe • Pfizer hopes for October vaccine approval • US PMI readings above expectations European...
• Jackson Hole symposium – 27/08 – which will now be held virtually with the theme “Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications...
Deere (DE.US) posted quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, well above analysts' expectations of $1.26 a share. Revenue also beat market expectations....
• US PMI data above expectations • Pfizer (PFE.US), BioNTech (BNTX.US) vaccine is on track for regulatory review in October • Foot...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.6 in August from 50.9 in July, above analysts’ expectations of 51.9. The reading pointed to the continuing expansion...
Looking at the H1 interval one can see that classical head and shoulders formation appeared on the chart. However the sellers did not manage to break below...
• Ethereum's Medalla testnet problems • Bitcoin futures open interest reaches new ATH • Ethereum transaction...
European stock recovered from early decline DE30 closes in on 12,900 pts Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) to replace Wirecard in DAX index European...
A set of preliminary PMI indices for August from France and Germany has been released this morning. Releases turned out to be mixed with French data being...
Since announcing the 5-1 split 10 days ago Tesla (TSLA.US) shares soared by stunning 40%, extending the post-COVID rally to stunning 470% and closing above...
Preliminary PMI indices for August from Europe and the United States Polish retail sales seen lower in August Foot Locker (FL.US)...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with gains. S&P 500 jumped 0.32%, Nasdaq added 1.06% and Dow Jones closed 0.17% higher Stocks...
• ECB uncertain about the economic outlook • Disappointing US jobless claim report • Tech rally lifts US indices European...
Tesla Inc. (TSLA.US) stock price rose above the $1,900 level for the first time on Tuesday following a late Monday price target boost from Wedbush Securities....
Crude price managed to break below the upward trend line today and the downward move accelerated. Looking at the H1 interval, as long as the price sits...
• FOMC Minutes disappoint market bulls • US jobless claims above 1mln • Intel (INTC.US) announces $10B stock buyback plan US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.106 million in the week ended August 15th, after 963 thousand in the previous period,...
