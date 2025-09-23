Stock Market Comment: US retailers benefit from e-commerce surge
US retailers benefit from strong US spending Post-pandemic recovery quicker than expected E-commerce drives revenue gains in May-July...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• Despite the fact that coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace globally, several countries have seen the number of new infections slowing...
Stocks drop after FOMC minutes release DE30 tested 50% retracement at 12,750 pts Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) reaches agreement with...
Less dovish than expected FOMC minutes triggered a major repricing on the global financial markets. Stock markets pulled back along with precious metals....
Risk-off moods after FOMC minutes release CBRT and Norges Bank to announce policy decision ECB minutes and US jobless claims to be...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower after FOMC minutes turned out to be less dovish than market expected. S&P 500 closed 0.44%...
• Apple (AAPL.US) becomes first US company to be worth $2 trillion • FED released minutes from its July meeting • Gold...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in July has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. During the last meeting, ...
Apple (AAPL.US) is now worth $2 trillion and become the most valuable company in the world. The iPhone maker hit the market after its stock price...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.632 million barrels in the week ended August 14th, following an 4.512 million decline in the previous...
• Pelosi hints Democrats might pare stimulus plan • US-China trade talks postponed • Cree (CREE.US) stock fell due to disappointing...
Canadian inflation data was released at 1.30pm BST. Annual inflation decreased to 0.1% y / y from 0.7% y / y, although inflation was expected to...
In spite of unfavourable conditions on the BRL market, a price of coffee climbed back above 120 cents per pound. Coffee price is being boosted by continued...
• After two days of decline, the number of new daily coronavirus cases has again surpassed 250,000. As the number of infections increases, more...
US indices have been moving in an upward trend for some time. Declines caused by the coronavirus panic have been completely erased on Nasdaq and S&P...
European markets recover from morning dip DE30 climbs back above 12,900 pts RWE (RWE.DE) launches share issue European stock...
FOMC minutes to be release in the evening OPEC+ JMMC meets in the afternoon Nvidia (NVDA.US) among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices gained yesterday with Nasdaq and S&P 500 reaching fresh record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.23% and Nasdaq added 0.73%. Dow Jones finished...
• Europe braces for second wave of infections • S&P500 (US500) contracts near record highs • Gold price back above...
• S&P500 approaching record highs • Positive data from US housing market • Kohl’s (KSS.US) quarterly results...
