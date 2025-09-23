Commodity wrap - Gold, oil, gas, coffee (8/18/20)
Gold: Gold returned above $ 2,000 an ounce due to the weak dollar Still a clear divergence...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Gold: Gold returned above $ 2,000 an ounce due to the weak dollar Still a clear divergence...
EURUSD surged above 1.19 handle today. Despite better than expected data from the US, the pair still sits at 2-year highs. Looking at the chart from a...
A set of US housing market reports was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Housing starts for July came in at 1496k, or 22.6% MoM higher (1245k expected). Building...
Walmart (WMT.US) stock jumped over 6% in pre-market after company posted better than expected second-quarter results. Company reported adjusted...
• A surge in new cases has forced many countries that had appeared to have the virus under control to re-impose restrictions. Vietnam is one...
European stocks trade higher DE30 breaks above resistance at 12,950 pts after recovering from morning dip Covestro (1COV.DE) expects...
Silver continues recovery and gains almost 2% today. Prices of precious metals are supported by weak US dollar and continued, strong ETF purchases. Silver...
European and US futures trade slightly lower US housing market data Earnings reports from major US retailers S&P 500...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Nasdaq gained 1% and closed at a record level, S&P 500 gains 0.27% and finished slightly below...
European equities finished the session slightly higher S&P 500 approaching record highs EURUSD nearing the 1.19 mark After...
Summary: Natural gas prices are once again on the rise Weather forecasts indicating possible heat waves stand for recent surge Fundamentals...
USDJPY started a new week with a downward move. However the pair is trading near a key support. Looking at the H1 interval, the area marked with the green...
U.S. equities rise to start the week Poor NY Empire State Index data in August Nvidia (NVDA.US) hits fresh ATH as the company is...
• Many countries around the world have started reimposing new restrictions amid surging numbers on new infection numbers. Concerns about a second...
• European stock market start the week mixed • Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Europe • Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE)...
Among the precious metals, palladium is the best performer at the beginning of the week, rising over 2.3%. In the meantime, silver rose 1% and gold has...
• Trump signals pressure on Alibaba and other Chinese companies • Second-tier US and Canada data will be released in the afternoon Economic...
• US indices finished Friday's session mixed. Dow Jones climbed 1.8%, S&P 500 added 0.7% but Nasdaq closed flat • Risk-off...
• Deadlock on US stimulus negotiations • Weaker than expected US retail sales figures • Gold set for first weekly...
US indices started today’s session with a downward move, but the buyers managed to erase early losses and currently the tech index is trading 0,1%...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator