Coronavirus: market update
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. Even countries that had appeared to have curbed the spread of the virus have...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• US stimulus negotiations remain at a standstill • US Retail Sales data below forecast • Baidu (BIDU.US) stock drop despite...
Retail sales in the United States grew by 1.2% month-over-month in July, following 8.4% gain in June and below market expectations of 1.9%...
Looking at the H1 interval, one can see that EURUSD has been trading in a sideways move recently. However looking at the H1 chart in near term, the 1.1800...
European stock indices and US equity futures are pulling back during the final trading day of the week. Investors await crucial retail sales data from...
• Global P2P Bitcoin trading volume surging • Ethereum fees are crippling DeFi’ growth • German government has...
European stock market start the day lower DE30 tests lower limit of the Overbalance structure Daimler (DAI.DE) reaches settlement...
US retail sales data expected to show increase in July Q2 GDP report from Poland European stock markets opened slightly lower today...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.29%, S&P 500 slipped 0.20% but Nasdaq gained 0.27% Gains could...
• US Jobless Claims lowest since March • US will maintain tariffs on European goods • Poor oil demand forecasts • Gold...
A rally on Wall-Street doesn’t seem to be slowing down with technological stocks once again driving gains and pulling US500 close to all-time highs...
• US jobless claims below 1 million • Apple (AAPL.US) readies subscription bundles to boost services • Cisco (CSCO.US)...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.963 million in the week ended August 8th, after 1.19 million in the previous period,...
Tech companies announce stock splits after market rally Split itself does not have impact on investors' holdings Positive market...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count rising to almost 21 million. Cases of the disease are continuing...
European equities struggle on Thursday DE30 holds above 13,000 pts Earnings from Thyssenkrupp, RWE and Deutsche Wohnen European...
Precious metals markets have been slowly recovering following tuesday’s rapid sell-off. On Wednesday declines were deepened, but eventually these...
Mixed moods ahead of European session open Jobless claims seen falling slightly Monthly Chinese data to be released overnight Global...
US indices posted strong gains yesterday, thanks to a rally in tech stocks. S&P 500 gained 1.40%, Dow Jones added 1.05% and Nasdaq surged 2.13% Moods...
• European stocks hit 3-week highs • US oil inventories fall for 3rd week • UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in Q2 • Lack...
