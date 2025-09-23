US Crude Stocks fall for 3rd week
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.512 million barrels in the week ended August 7th, following an 7.373 million decline in the previous...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• Negotiation deadlock over the new coronavirus relief package. • Tesla (TSLA.US) announced five-for-one stock split • Moderna’s...
Annual inflation rate in the US increased 1 % in July from 0.6% in June and above analysts’ expectations of 0.8%. It is the highest reading in four...
Looking at the daily time frame, one can see that USDJPY is trading higher following a break above the downward trend line.The price returned above the...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. WHO announced that more than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported...
A massive volatility could have been observed on the precious metals market recently. Daily gold price swings exceeded 4% while silver price dropped 10%...
European markets recover from overnight drop DE30 trades back above 12,900 pts Evotec (EVT.DE) and Leoni (LEO.DE) report earnings European...
Tuesday was very lively for precious metals. Following minor correction on Friday and some indecisiveness on Monday both Gold and Silver prices tumbled...
European futures trade lower ahead of cash open UK GDP declines over 20% in Q2 2020 US CPI and European production on the agenda European...
US indices erased gains and turned lower at the end of yesterday's session. S&P 500 declined 0.80%, Dow Jones dropped 0.38% while Nasdaq...
• President Trump is looking to cut capital gains taxes • Russia approved the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine • S&P...
During today's session, we see solid declines in the precious metals market. The price of gold drops more than 4% and the price of silver fell almost...
• S&P 500 rise for 7th straight session • President Trump is considering a capital gains tax cut • Inovio Pharmaceuticals...
During Tuesday's session we can observe positive sentiment in the equity markets. The German index DE30 rose by almost 2.5%, and similar increases...
Gold Precious metals react to rise in US yields and strengthening of the US dollar Gold price dropped below $2,000 per ounce. Key support...
• Recent data from Reuters shows that the spread of the disease is still accelerating across the world. It took almost six months to reach 10...
Global equities rally on Trump's tax cut idea DE30 jumps above 13,000 pts Zalando (ZAL.DE) reported Q2 earnings European...
Gold prices are down today for the second time in the past 3 days after rallying strongly in July. Prices were as high as $2074 per ounce last Friday but...
German ZEW seen little changed in July API data points to another inventory draw RBNZ to announce rate decision at night European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.27% while Dow Jones added 1.30%. On the other hand, Nasdaq dropped 0.39% Optimism...
