Daily summary: Global stocks slightly higher despite US-China tensions
• US President signed executive orders on coronavirus relief • China announced sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• COVID-19 continues to spread across the world - with nearly 20 million confirmed infections in 188 countries. Worst affected countries are...
• President Trump signs relief order • Number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 5 million • Marriott (MAR.US) ...
Shares of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK.US) plunged 40% in pre-market trading today. Rapid sell-off is followed by reports that Kodak’s $765 million loan...
Summary: The fundamental factors in the coffee market are getting better Waiting for a deficit this season, a sharp drop in inventories The...
European stock advance on Monday DE30 lags behind European peers Financial Times targets Wirecard (WDI.DE) with new report Most...
In spite of USD gaining against all major peers, precious metals trade higher at the start of a new week. Gold and silver make small gains after Friday's...
Risk-on moods as Trump signs Executive Orders Almost bare economic calendar today A lot of US earnings releases Risk-on moods...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the start of a new week. Kospi trades 1.4% higher, S&P/ASX 200 gains 1.7% and Nifty adds 0.8%. Indices from...
• The US economy added 1.76 million jobs in July 2020 • Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat • Gold...
• The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. The number of new cases continues to increase rapidly on all continents. As new infections increase,...
• US Economy added more jobs in July than expected • Trump signs orders banning TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US • Uber...
The US economy added 1.763 million jobs in July, compared to record 4.8 million increase in June and above market expectations of 1.580 million....
USDJPY has been trading in a downward trend recently. The price bounced off the upper limit of the 1:1 structure, and pulled back below the key resistance...
• Bitcoin is approaching 12k level • Ethereum Classic suffers second 51% attack in a week • Goldman Sachs is considering...
NFP report release at 1:30 pm BST ADP report hinted on a disappointing jobs growth EURUSD pulls back from 1.19 area The US...
European stocks started the day lower DAX tests short-term support at 12,550 pts HelloFresh (HFG.DE) gains as German coronavirus...
European stocks seen opening flat NFP expected to show 1.5 million jobs gain Canada set to retaliate against US tariffs European...
Facebook (FB.US) was a star during Thursday session as shares soared more than 6% to new all-time high. That was a result of new feature called Reels that...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.64%, Dow Jones added 0.68% and Nasdaq jumped 1% Donald...
