Daily summary: Global stocks mixed as investors await US stimulus
• US Stocks slightly higher as stimulus bill talks continue • BOE sees slower economic recovery from COVID hit • Precious...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The US dollar is losing ground after the recent words of Donald Trump. The US president wrote on his Twitter that he instructed his staff to continue work...
Western Digital (WDC.US)— stock plunged over 16% after the company posted its fourth-quarter financial results. The data storage company’s...
Looking at the US30 index at M15 interval, one can see that the price bounced off the key support marked with the lower limit of 1:1 structure and previous...
• Stimulus talks deadlocked • US Initial Jobless Claims data better than expected • Roku (ROKU.US) added 3.2 million...
US initial jobless claims data released at 1:30 pm BST showed 1186k million people filing for unemployment insurance for the first time. The reading came...
Earnings season in Europe is in full swing with numerous blue chip companies reporting Q2 results each day. The second quarter of 2020 was widely expected...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count rising to almost 19 million. Even in parts of the world that had...
German factory orders surge in June DE30 fails at 12,750 pts resistance for the third time Earnings reports from Merck, Lufthansa...
A rally on Silver continues unabated as prices are up nearly 3% today despite some USD appreciation. Returns are much more impressive when we look at the...
Global stock market mixed ahead of European session open Jobless claims data tops the calendar today Booking Holdings and TripAdvisor...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 7:00 am BST. The Bank left rates unchanged and the decision was unanimous. However, British pound...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. Nasdaq gained 0.52% and reached a new all-time high for the 31st time this year. S&P 500...
• Negotiations progress on next coronavirus stimulus package • Silver climbs to over 7-year high, Gold hit new ATH • Oil...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.373 million barrels in the week ended July 31st, following an 10.612 million decline in the previous week...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 58.1 in July of from 57.1 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 55.0. ...
• Progress on new coronavirus relief package • U.S and China will discuss trade agreement on August 15th • Disney (DIS.US)...
ADP employment report for July was released at 1:15 pm BST and was expected to show an addition of 1.2 million jobs. However, the report showed a gain...
Nikola (NKLA.US)— stock plunged over 15% in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker than expected quarterly results. The hybrid...
Oil prices are moving sharply up today for both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) after yesterday’s API report showed major decline in inventories. Using...
