Top three charts of the week: GOLD, DE30, OIL.WTI
GOLD Precious metals continue to rally. Gold price surged above $2,000 yesterday, and the upward move is being continued today. Looking at the chart...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• The number of new coronavirus cases has risen again after few days of declines. The three most infected countries - USA, Brazil and Russia...
European stock markets add to previous gains DE30 paints a double top in the 12,750 pts area Allianz, BMW and Deutsche Post reported...
European stocks launched the session higher ADP report expected to show employment gain ISM non-manufacturing seen dropping in July Upbeat...
Markets are once again playing down issues like coronavirus pandemic or rising US-China tensions as earnings season shows Q2 wasn't as bad as feared....
US indices finished yesterday's session with small gains. S&P 500 added 0.36%, Nasdaq gained 0.35% and Dow Jones jumped 0.62% Stocks...
• Mixed quarterly results from Europe • Stimulus worries weigh on market sentiment • Gold above $2000 per ounce European...
Spot gold continued to rise and surpassed the historic level of $2,000. Gold rally could continue especially if there is another round of QE from the US...
• Pandemic is accelerating the fastest in the United States and Latin America however situation is getting worse in Europe as many countries...
• Tiktok-Microsoft deal increases tensions between the US and China • Investors await stimulus talk outcome • Walt...
Looking at GBPUSD from a technical point of view, we can see that the price is trading near the key support. The lower limit of 1:1 structure is located...
Oil: OPEC + officially from August 1 may increase production by 2 million barrels per day A key aspect for OPEC is to keep US shale production low to...
Stocks dropped after European cash session launch DE30 struggles near 12,600 pts Earnings reports from Infineon (IFX.DE) and Bayer...
US-China stand-off continues US factory orders seen higher in June Walt Disney, Blizzard and Nikola among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 moved 0.72% higher, Dow Jones added 0.89% while Nasdaq surged 1.80%. Nasdaq...
• Eurozone’s PMI readings above expectations • Nasdaq (US100) hits new ATH • Microsoft (MSFT.US) confirms plan to...
The latest weather forecasts half the declines of the natural gas prices in nthe US. Today, the price is rising by more than 13% and is above $2 per...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in July rose to 54.2 from 52.6 in the previous month. Today’s reading came...
• July was the worst month of the pandemic in the US • Microsoft (MSFT.US) pursuing TikTok purchase by September 15th • Marathon...
S&P 500 (US500) recovered from a recent correction. The US index found support at 3,200 pts zone last week and has managed to climb back to post-pandemic...
