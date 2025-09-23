Coronavirus: market update
• Number of new COVID-19 cases is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for approximately half the world's infections. • Latin...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European equities with small gains DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) acquires US medical company Bulls...
OIL.WTI is moving down for the third consecutive day. The decline has not been steep so far but it could eventually end a period of price consolidation....
ISM manufacturing seen higher in July Final manufacturing PMIs from Europe and the United States Focus on stimulus talks and US-China...
Asian equities launched a new week in mixed moods. Indices from China gain alongside Nikkei while Nifty and S&P/ASX 200 decline. Kospi trades...
• Impressive earnings from US tech giants • US coronavirus bill unemployment relief runs out today • Florida death toll...
Today, the price of coffee is rising by 1.7%, while this month the price has already increased by over 16%. The recent price increases have been related...
• NASDAQ rise over 1% • Apple , Amazon and Facebook earnings above expectations • Gilead Sciences stock below...
Four Big Tech companies reported Q2 earnings after the session closed yesterday. In this short post we will highlight key takeaways from earnings releases...
• Bitcoin is testing $11,100 resistance level • Growing correlation between Bitcoin and gold • Ripple become the...
European indices try to recover DAX tests 12,500 pts but fails to break above Nemetschek (NEM.DE) gains after earnings report release Stocks...
Market moods mixed after Big Tech earnings GDP reports from Spain, Italy and Canada Oil companies among today's earnings reporters Earnings...
Thursday was very turbulent on financial markets with the US dollar tumbling and the majority of equity indices diving on COVID concerns and Trump’s...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 closed 0.38% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.85% and Nasdaq gained 0.43%. Moods...
• Four Big Tech companies due to report Q2 results after the market close • US Economy shrinks at record 32.9% • European...
The world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD.US) announced today that total revenue for the Q2 fell by 17.7%. Total global revenue from...
• President Trump suggests delaying US Election • Four Big Tech companies will report their Q2 earnings after the market close • United...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q2 2020 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy shrank at an annualized 32.9% QoQ. Market...
US index futures are trading slightly lower before the start of the US session. Looking technically at Dow Jones (US30), we can see that the price reached...
Four Big Tech companies will report their Q2 earnings reports today after the Wall Street session closes. Reports are likely to have a big impact on a...
