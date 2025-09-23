Coronavirus: market update
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, with the disease accelerating the fastest in the United States and South America. • ...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Indices plunge on virus fears and weak German GDP DE30 tests 12,500 pts Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) reports €800 million operating...
German GDP report for Q2 2020 was released at 9:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a drop of 9% QoQ decline but instead point to a 10.1% QoQ contraction....
Continued pick-up in global Covid-19 cases and new record reached in daily cases yesterday exert pressure on European equities. Stocks from the Old Continent...
Silver is one of the big winners in July as precious metals gained on USD weakness and extreme central bank policies. While the Fed assured investors yesterday...
US GDP seen contracting annualized 34% in Q2 2020 Germany GDP seen shrinking 9% QoQ Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook to release...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 closed 1.24% higher, Dow Jones added 0.61% and Nasdaq rallied 1.35%. Moods...
Fed leaves rates unchanged Wall Street moves higher Boeing lowers 787 production rate Trump threatens Big Tech Pending...
Jerome Powell started the press conference at 7:30 pm BST and repeated that the Federal Reserve remains committed to use all of its tools to help the economy....
FOMC decided to leave interest rates at unchanged levels. Decision was unanimous. Currency swap lines were extended until the end of Q1 2021. The Fed said...
Donald Trump sent a tweet saying that in case Congress fails to "bring fairness to Big Tech", he will do it himself via Executive Orders. Executives...
The US Department of Energy released the latest oil inventories report at 3:30 pm BST. Key takeaways from the report: Oil inventories: -10.6mb...
US stock market opens with minor gains, FOMC decision in spotlight US30 eyes test of upward trendline Shopify (SHOP.US) reports 97%...
General Motors Co. (GM.US) reported a quarterly loss of 50 cents per share, while analysts expected much wider loss of $1.77 per share loss. Revenue came...
Silver Precious metals prices have been very volatile as of late. Gold and silver prices surged to fresh YTD highs. For gold these were also the highest...
Boeing (BA.US) reported Q2 results ahead of the Wall Street session open today. Revenue came in at $11.8 billion (exp. $12.99 billion) while loss per share...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 16.91 million of which more than 663 000 died and over 10.48 million recovered. • US...
The Fed has managed to turn around markets in March and ever since then investors count on the US central bank to boost sentiment. The decision is at 7pm...
• European equities mixed at open • DE30 is testing important support level • Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) quarterly losses lower...
USDJPY has been trading in a downward trend recently. The pair broke below the key support at 106.00 level on Monday and as long as the price sits below,...
