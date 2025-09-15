DE40: European stocks rise on better manufacturing outlook and Trump's flexibility remarks.
Gains return to Europe on suggested tariff flexibility German manufacturing output increases for the first time in almost 2 years SAP...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Bitcoin has had a solid downward correction, which has been going on since January of this year. Looking at the W1 interval, this crypto has reached key...
Bayer (BAYN.DE) shares are down around 7% early this week after the company received a Roundup verdict and was ordered to pay a $2.1 billion penalty. The...
The European stock market opened the new week in the green, recovering part of the recent correction. Friday's remark by Donald Trump that upcoming...
09:30 AM GMT, United Kingdom - PMI Data for March: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 52.0; forecast 50.3; previous 50.5; S&P...
09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - PMI Data for March: HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 50.4; forecast 50.8; previous 50.2; HCOB...
08:15 AM GMT, France - PMI Data for March: HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 47.0; previous 45.1; HCOB France Services...
'Inflation target may be reached sooner than last projections indicated,' commented European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Piero...
The week of central banks has come to an end, but key data will continue to flow in the coming days. Monday will be marked by preliminary March PMI indicators,...
On Friday, Wall Street closed in the green despite deep losses at the open. The Nasdaq rebounded significantly (+0.52%), while the S&P 500 and...
U.S. indices have recovered most of the losses from today’s opening. The Nasdaq is trading flat, the DJIA is down 0.1%, the S&P 500 falls...
Big Tech stocks are bouncing back in the middle of Friday's session, pulling U.S. indices out of deep losses. A key catalyst for the recovery was President...
"Everything points towards April cut," said Yannis Stournaras, a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for Econostream. Stournaras’...
Boeing (BA.US) shares surged more than 5% after the company won a strategic Pentagon contract for a new U.S. fighter jet, valued at $20 billion. Lockheed...
Eurozone Consumer Confidence Flash: -14.5 (Forecast -13, Previous -13.6)
The U.S. dollar continues to strengthen today, with the EURUSD pair down nearly 0.3%. On March 21, several Federal Reserve (Fed) members — Christopher...
This week, the key event was the FOMC conference and Jerome Powell's speech. The Federal Reserve emphasized the high level of uncertainty surrounding...
U.S. stock markets are sliding in the final session of the week, with the US30, US500, and US100 indices all down about 1%. Market volatility is elevated...
Gold and other precious metals are losing ground today as the Triple Witching Day increases volatility (volume) and encourages some profit-taking after...
Stock slip on April tariffs looming in Tesla shows resilience, as Musk calls employees to hold the stock Lockheed Martin and Boeing...
