Economic calendar: FOMC in the spotlight
• FOMC interest rate decision • EIA weekly report is expected to show 1.0 million barrels build-up • PayPal Inc (PYPL.US), Boeing...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 lost 0.7%, Dow Jones dropped 0.8% while Nasdaq retreated 1.3%. •...
• ECB extends dividend ban • Republicans roll Out $1 Trillion Senate stimulus plan • FED extends Lending Programs to end...
DR Horton (DHI) - The home builder reported quarterly profit of $ 1.72, which beat the estimate of $ 1.27. Quarterly Results Earnings per share rose 36.51%....
• Republicans unveil $1 trillion pandemic recovery plan • BioNTech (BNTX.US) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.US) begin the next phase of...
US100 is trading in a local downward correction. However, looking at a M15 interval, one can see that the downward move stopped at key intraday support,...
McDonald's Corp (MCD.US) is among companies that released their quarterly results today. As it is one of the most popular fast food chains in the world,...
Gold Gold price reaches all-time high and halts rally just $20 below $2,000 handle Some profit taking can be spotted on gold as USD gains Copper-to-gold...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 16.66 million of which more than 656 000 died and over 10.25 million recovered. • US...
European stocks post small gains DE30 fails to break above 200-hour moving average Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) boost full-year revenue...
CB consumer confidence expected to deteriorate in July Avalanche of US earnings reports Tuesday is another quiet day in terms of...
US indices finished yesterday's session with decent gains. S&P 500 closed 0.74% higher, Dow Jones gained 0.43% and Nasdaq jumped 1.67%. Moods...
• Resurgence of the pandemic in the EU • Gold hits all-time high • The busiest week of earnings season is here European...
American Electric Power (AEP.US) stock plunged after a Columbus Dispatch report revealed that a dark money group funded by the company allocated $350K...
• Earnings season in full swing • Mnuchin said that Republicans will present a Phase 4 stimulus today. • Hasbro (HAS.US)...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed16.44 million of which more than 652 000 died and over 10 million recovered. • US...
Bitcoin has been trading in a local sideways move recently. Hoverwer, the major cryptocurrency managed to deliver a strong upward move at the end of the...
European markets trade flat at the start of a new week DE30 tries to stay above upward trendline SAP (SAP.DE) plans to list subsidiary...
German IFO index expected to show continuation of recovery Phase 4 stimulus bill could be introduced today European and US futures...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the start of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gain 1% while indices from China Nikkei and Nift are trading...
