Is Silver the „New Bitcoin”?
Precious metals continue soaring on Monday with Gold setting the all-time highs (above 2011 level of $1912). However, it is Silver that is really turning...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Precious metals continue soaring on Monday with Gold setting the all-time highs (above 2011 level of $1912). However, it is Silver that is really turning...
• Eurozone PMI survey above expectations • China ordered the US to close its consulate in Chengdu • Gold hits $1900/oz European...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 15.71 million of which more than 637 000 died and over 9.58 million recovered. • US...
• Deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and China • Verizon (VZ.US) reported better than expected quarterly earnings • Intel...
Gold prices hit $1,900 an ounce on Friday, moving closer to its all-time high of $1,920 from September of 2011 as growing tensions between the US...
Bulls have surrendered this week after a long upward move. However, looking at the US tech index from a technical point of view, one can see that the price...
• U.S. banks allowed to provide crypto custody services • Russian Lawmakers pass major Crypto bill • As volatility returns,...
Stocks drop despite solid PMIs from Europe DE30 recovers after testing 12,800 pts BASF (BAS.DE) settles asbestos lawsuit European...
German and French releases of flash PMIs for July turned out to be solid. While French reading showed a very strong beat in services and small miss in...
PMIs from US, UK and EU for July American Express and Verizon to report earnings Risk-off moods can be spotted on the global financial...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower amid deteriorating virus data and renewed US-China stand-off. S&P 500 closed 1.23% lower, Dow...
• European stocks little-changed • Disappointing US Jobless Claims report • Gold is approaching $1900 level Major European...
Within the last few minutes, gold had almost hit a resistance level of $ 1,900 an ounce. Historic highs are located around $ 1,921 an ounce. Weak dollar...
Whirlpool (WHR.US) posted earnings of $ 2.15 per share for the second quarter, compare to analysts’ expectations of $1 a share . Revenue also came...
As expected, SARB, the central bank of South Africa, decided to cut interest rates. The main rate is now 3.5%, up from 3.75% previously. The reduction...
• US Initial Jobless Claims highest since March • Tesla (TSLA.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) quarterly results above expectations • Twitter...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.42 million in the week ended July 18th, after 1.3 million in the previous period,...
After a streak of reports from big banks, the earnings stream became more diverse this week. Investors were served financial statements from tech firms,...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached almost 15.39 million of which more than 630 000 died and over 9.37 million recovered. • US...
European stocks post minor gains DE30 halts pullback near 50-hour moving average ECB may ask banks to halt dividend payments for...
