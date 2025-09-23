Technical alert: UK100
UK100 has been trading in a sideways move recently. As long as the price stays between 6,290 and 5,960, continued range trading looks to be the base case...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Mixed moods amid US-China escalation CBRT expected to hold rates unchanged Intel and Twitter to report after session close Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session with minor gains. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones added 0.62% and Nasdaq closed 0.24% higher Bears...
US-China tensions on the rise California with more confirmed Covid-19 cases than New York Gold at 9-year high, silver at levels not...
The US Department of Energy released the latest data on the change in oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST. Report showed inventory builds in two categories...
Wall Street opens more or less flat Russell 2000 (US2000) attempts to clear long-term resistance Pfizer (PFE.US) and BionTech (BNTX.US)...
The Australian Dollar is the strongest currency among majors. During today's session Aussie rose 0.55% to 0.7173 against the US Dollar, reaching the...
USDCAD Let’s start today’s analysis with the USDCAD which has been trading in a downward trend recently. According to the Overbalance strategy,...
Leaders of the European Union member countries reached an agreement on a massive €750 billion post-Covid recovery fund. Negotiations took over 4 days...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached surpassed 15.11 million of which more than 620 000 died and over 9.13 million recovered. • US...
• Total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 15 million • US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston • Allianz...
During the Asian session, gold rose to as high as $1,866 an ounce, a level not seen since 2011, as recent agreement among EU leaders on a massive coronavirus...
• Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) among earnings reporters • Canada’s inflation figures • EIA weekly...
• US indices finished yesterday's session in mixed moods. S&P 500 added 0.2%, Dow Jones gained 0.6% while Nasdaq lost 0.8% •...
• EU leaders agreed on a €750 billion recovery fund • Stimulus negotiations in the US • Gold at 9-year high, Silver...
Today's data from the Canadian economy turned out worse than expected. Canadian retail sales increased by 18.7% MoM for May, although an increase of...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached almost 14.90 million of which more than 614 000 died and over 8.95 million recovered. • US...
Oil prices rose more than 3% during today's session, with WTI futures around $42.36 a barrel and Brent crude near $44.80 a barrel boosted by optimism...
• US lawmakers continue to discuss the next stimulus package • Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly revenue • Philip...
Soybean Soybean price return to 900 cents area US crop quality data caused a pullback on the soybean market. Combined amount of "good"...
