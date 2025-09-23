DE30: Stocks trade mixed amid recovery fund talks
EU recovery fund discussions DE30 posts minor gain Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) to allow quick removal of Wirecard (WDI.DE) from DAX European...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Euro is one of the best performing G10 currencies on Friday with EURUSD climbing back above 1.14 handle. Discussions over the final shape of European post-Covid...
EU leaders meet to discuss post-Covid recovery fund Small improvement seen in Michigan consumer sentiment BlackRock and StateStreet...
Major indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping 0.34%, Dow Jones declined 0.50% and Nasdaq plunged...
• Tech stocks fell after hackers targeted Twitters high-profile accounts • ECB kept interest rates on hold • S&P 500...
• US Jobless Claims remain elevated • US Retail Sales above expectations • Netflix (NFLX.US) will report Q2 results after...
The mood among American investors is rather poor today. Nasdaq is losing more than 1% at opening, despite the positive news from the US economy. Let us...
Major banks from Wall Street kicked off the Q2 2020 earnings season this week. Incoming reports will be much more important than those for Q1 2020 as they...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.3 million in the week ended July 11th, after 1.31 million in the previous period, bringing...
European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. The Bank left interest rates on the previous levels and refrained...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.71 million of which more than 587 000 died and over 8.17 million recovered. • US...
Stocks slide after mixed data from China DE30 pulls back after failed attack on 13,000 pts German Supreme Audit Institution to probe...
The major currency pair broke above the key resistance at 1.14 yesterday. However, a correction move can be spotted today. While the pair pulled back below...
European markets seen opening lower ECB expected to stay on hold today US retail sales seen increasing in June European stock...
Indices from Wall Street had a volatile session yesterday but managed to finish the day higher. S&P 500 gained 0.91%, Dow Jones added 0.85% and...
• Moderna (MRNA.US) coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' results • President Trump signed Hong Kong sanctions bill • S&P...
Bank of New York Mellon (BK.US) is one of the worst performing stocks during today's trading session, despite the fact that company reported better...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.493 million barrels in the week ended July 10th 2020, following an 5.654 million increase in the previous...
• Coronavirus cases in the US continue to surge • Moderna (MRNA.US)— stock jumped 17% on coronavirus vaccine trial news • Goldman's...
OIL.WTI Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. Crude price remains stuck near post-pandemic highs. Despite breaking below the...
