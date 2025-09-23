Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.47 million of which more than 581 000 died and over 7.87 million recovered. • US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.47 million of which more than 581 000 died and over 7.87 million recovered. • US...
Stocks jump on vaccine hopes DE30 trades near 12,800 pts Draegerwerk (DRW3.DE) jumps after preliminary Q2 results Stock markets...
The major currency broke above the key resistance this morning. As long as the EURUSD is trading above it, continuation of the upward move towards YTD...
OPEC Committee meeting today More earnings from US banks Bank of Canada rate decision Recent increase in China-US tensions...
US indices recovered from initial declines and finished session higher. S&P 500 closed 1.34% higher, Dow Jones surged 2.13% and Nasdaq added...
• European stocks down on Tuesday • California put new restrictions on indoor activities • Growing tensions between the...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.27 million of which more than 576 000 died and over 7.74 million recovered. • US...
• Rising China – US tensions • Lockdown restrictions reimposed in California • Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) and Wells...
Three major U.S. banks released their quarterly results before today’s market open in the U.S. - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Citigroup Inc...
Copper: Copper price breaches USD 6600 per ton, the highest level in the last two years The correlation between copper and credit impulse in China...
AUDUSD has been trading in a sideways move recently. The pair bounced off the lower limit of consolidation range today, which may herald another test of...
Stocks pull back on coronavirus and China-US relations DE30 tests 200-hour moving average ZEW indices miss expectations Stocks...
DE30 and US500 deepened during the first hour of European session after China said it would impose sanctions on US aerospace company, Lockheed Martin (LMT.US)....
Stock market turn lower as California halts reopening US headline CPI seen accelerating in June Major US banks to report earnings European...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. Moods deteriorated after some US states decided to halt reopening. S&P 500 dropped 0.94%,...
• Earnings season has begun • Nasdaq hits new high • Pfizer (PFE.US)and BioNTech (BNTX.US) granted FDA fast track designation...
USDJPY returned below the key resistance area. The zone marked with red colour (107.20) is determined by the upper limit of 1:1 structure, 38.2% Fibonacci...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX.US) reported preliminary second-quarter revenue above analyst expectations, due largely to growing demand for Covid-19 tests. The...
• US shares rise ahead of earnings season • Florida reported record number of new COVID-19 cases • Tesla (TSLA.US) stock...
About 30 minutes ago, PepsiCo (PEP.US) released its 2Q quarterly results as Wall Street earnings season has just started. PepsiCo is among the biggest...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator