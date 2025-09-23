Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.05 million of which more than 571 000 died and over 7.24 million recovered. • US...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European stock markets launch the week higher DE30 retests peak at 12,835 pts Daimler (DAI.DE) sees need for deeper job cuts European...
The copper market is red hot right now. The price of copper has rallied to the highest in more than two years, breaking resistance around 6500 USD per...
As it is usually the case for Mondays, the economic calendar is almost bare. Turkish industrial production data for May will be released at 9:00 am BST...
Investors from Asia-Pacific started the week in upbeat moods. Nikkei trades 2.1% higher, S&P/ASX 200 gains 0.8% and Kospi adds 1.7%. Indices...
Global financial now seem to be weighing the ongoing coronavirus spike as cases and deaths continue to rise at a worrying rate. Yesterday the U.S. recorded...
US500 is currently reacting to resistance level that results from 1:1 market geometry (3,160 pts). An upward move which was started at 7:30 am BST looks...
American equities opened flat today. Nevertheless, moods significantly improved following Gilead Sciences (GILD.US) announcement just before the market...
A few moments ago, the national statistical office of Canada released its labour market report for the month of June. Bloomberg’s market consensus...
• Another uneventful week in the cryptocurrency market • Some cryptocurrenices exchanges experienced significant drop in volume • Bitcoin...
• Coronavirus infection rates continue to accelerate above historical highs. • European stocks turn positive • VW's...
• Second day of the Eurogroup and Ecofin meeting • Canadian employment figures expected to rebound in June There is not much data scheduled...
Oil prices are moving down for a second day on concerning COVID data both from the US and Asia. The US saw number of new daily cases rise above 60k for...
• US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 lost 0.6% while Dow Jones dropped 1.4%. In contrast, Nasdaq rose 0.5% • Risk-on...
Moods on global stock markets seem to have deteriorated throughout today’s trading day. Asian markets ended the session mostly in the green territory....
TD Research issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. TD recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
After a mixed US open, American indices quickly began losing steam. Currently S&P 500 is trading 1.40% lower while DJIA is sinking as much as 1.80%....
U.S. equities open mixed today - Nasdaq was adding 0.7% while S&P 500 and DJIA were trading just slightly above the flatline. Tech giants now seem...
