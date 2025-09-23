BREAKING: US jobless claims below expectations!
A few moments ago, the U.S. Department of Labor released its weekly jobless claims report. Bloomberg’s market consensus anticipated that another...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• Election of the Eurogroup President • Total number of Covid-19 cases surpassed 12 million • EU General Court slashes ...
EURUSD started today’s session higher breaking above the resistance at 1,1340, however gains were quickly erased and the currency pair returned to...
• Eurogroup is due to appoint a new President • US weekly jobless claims expected to ease to 1.37 mln Economic calendar is quite...
• US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 added 0.8% while Dow Jones climbed 0.7%. Nasdaq finished 1.4% higher • Risk-on...
Global equities markets have been dominated by some mixed moods today. Some Asian indices finished the session lower while others added some gains like...
The DAX index has been dynamically losing ground at the end of the cash session. The price is currently testing crucial support zone, which is marked with...
A few moments ago investors were offered The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. The weekly data showed an unexpected crude oil inventories...
Another day makes investors wonder whether the ongoing coronavirus crisis could trigger some bigger correction on stock markets. As European equities tend...
Alcoa Corp. (AA.US) stock rose over 5.0% in premarket trading, after the company provided better than expected preliminary second-quarter...
GOLD Gold has been trading in an upward trend since a considerable period of time. During today's session, price surged to fresh YTD highs and further...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.97 million of which more than 547 000 died and over 6.92 million recovered. • US...
• Number of COVID-19 cases keep on increasing globally. • Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) fined $150 million over Jeffrey Epstein ties • Deutsche...
Gold breaks above the recent local highs and trades around $1800 per ounce, for the first time since November 2011. Next major historical resistance level...
European stocks fell on Tuesday from a month high reached the day before, with the DAX 30 closing down 117 points or 0.9% at 12,617, as forecasts for a...
Wczorajsza sesja przyniosła pojawienie się silnego sygnału podażowego na niemieckim indeksie DAX. Wystąpiła niemal książkowa formacja objęcia bessy, w...
• UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will publish his summer statement today • EIA weekly report is expected to show 3.4 million barrels decline Economic...
• US indices finished yesterday's session in red. S&P 500 lost 1.5% while Dow Jones dropped 1.1%. Nasdaq finished 0.9% lower •...
Today’s trading day has been dominated by a slight correction as some investors clearly realise profits while others are having some second thoughts...
After yesterday’s market euphoria global stock markets experience a slight correction today. Declines in Europe exceed 1% in some cases (e.g.: DAX...
