Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.76 million of which more than 541 000 died and over 6.75 million recovered. • US...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Oil: Crude Brent and WTI still remain below key resistance ($ 41 and $ 45 per barrel respectively) Saudi Arabia raises its oil export prices from...
EURUSD started today’s session with a downward move. However, the buyers manage to halt declines at the key intraday support. The price bounced off...
Novavax Inc (NVAX.US) officially announced $1.6 billion funding from Operation Warp Speed. The company has been selected to participate in Operation Warp...
• Coronavirus cases spike worldwide • EC predicts deeper eurozone recession • Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) strengthened...
The Australian dollar is clearly on the back foot on Tuesday morning after stunning news of hard lockdown in Melbourne. The COVID cases have been on the...
• Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index • API Weekly Statistical Bulletin There is not much data scheduled for release today...
Zapraszamy do udziału w porannym webinarium. Start o godzinie 08:30. Na webinarium opowiemy o: utrzymaniu stóp procentowych przez RBA i słabym...
• US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.6% while Dow Jones rose 1.8%. Nasdaq jumped 2.2% and finished at record...
Euphoria started during Asia trading hours Global stocks rally, Nasdaq with new ATH ISM Non-Manufacturing with solid gains in June Monday...
US tech index reached fresh all-time highs today. However, US100 is trading at the key resistance at 10,600 pts, where the 127.2% exterior Fibonacci retracement...
Upbeat moods prevail on global stocks markets today as the bullish sentiment was exceptionally strong in Asian markets. Shanghai Composite rose a staggering...
At 03:45 pm BST, Markit published its United States PMI reading for the month of June. The crucial figure came in slightly above market expectations: Markit...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Nordea recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped over 6.2% in premarket trading aftter JMP Securities lifted price target from $1,050 to $1,500 per share. JPM believes that...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) has just announced that it will acquire food-delivery service Postmates. Media were already reporting about a possible deal...
Coronavirus: market update • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.58 million of which more than 537 000 died and over...
• Chinese shares surge to 2 ½ year highs • DE30 approaching 12,959 pts • Commerzbank (CBK.DE) CEO offers to...
Major indices started the week with explosive rally following an outburst of euphoria in China. Without a specific catalyst, the Chinese indices (including...
Eurozone May retail sales ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI European stock market indices are looking to open lower on the first trading day...
