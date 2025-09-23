Morning wrap
• US futures futures point to a green open after long weekend, meanwhile stocks in Asia-Pacific started the week in positive moods. Nikkei gains...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• COVID-19 has mutated to become more easily transmissible • 40 US states reported rising number of COVID-19 cases • Gilead's...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.02 million of which more than 524 000 died and over 6.17 million recovered. • US...
• Major Cryptocurrencies continue to trade in sideways move • Weaker correlation between Bitcoin and traditional markets • Lithuanian...
European indices trade lower on Friday DE30 breaks above 12,550 pts BMW (BMW.DE) to put greater emphasis on in-car microtransactions European...
Last few days saw a sike in daily cases in the US and records were set in all of the past 3 days. The number of daily COVID cases is now way above 50k,...
European PMI revisions Holiday in the United States European stock market indices are looking to open flat or slightly higher on...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher following a solid release of the NFP report. S&P 500 added 0.45%, Dow Jones gained 0.36% and...
• NFP report well above expectations • US confirmed 51 thousand new Covid-19 cases yesterday, • European shares finished...
Nio (NIO.US) – Chinese electric-car producer delivered 3,740 vehicles during June, a monthly record, and exceeded prior guidance with second-quarter...
• NFP payrolls top 4.8 million • US recorded record daily rise of Covid-19 cases • Tesla (TSLA.US) shares jumped 9% on...
The NFP print today was undoubtedly strong. Employment gain surprised to the upside for the second straight month, this time by 1.8m (4.8 vs 3 million)...
The US economy unexpectedly added/lost 4.8 million jobs in June, the most on record, compared to 2.509 million in May and above market expectations...
European stock markets and US equity futures hold onto gains and trade near daily highs while USD is weakening. Markets' attention is focused on the...
New social campaign triggers Facebook boycott Advertisers halt spending on social media platform Microsoft, Starbucks and Pfizer...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 10.82 million of which more than 519 000 died and over 6.04 million recovered. • US...
European markets rally on Thursday DE30 just a notch below 12,500 pts SoftBank ends partnership with Wirecard (WDI.DE) European...
EURUSD started today’s session with an upward move. The pair is testing the downward trendline now. A break higher may pave the way for a bigger...
NFP report and jobless claims Trade balance data from Canada and the United States Coronavirus scare will be put aside today as a...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.50% while Dow Jones dropped 0.30%. Nasdaq jumped 0.95% and finished at record...
