BREAKING: Mixed Canadian retail sales, USDCAD gains
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - New Housing Price Index for February: actual 0.1% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous -0.1% MoM; 12:30 PM GMT, Canada...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Shares of International Airlines Group (IAG.UK) are losing nearly 2% during today's session after a fire at an electrical substation supplying the...
European stock markets are skewed to the downside today with most of the major indices in the red Airbus Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Adidas...
Oil prices declined slightly on Friday, securing a second consecutive week of gains as fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran and new OPEC+ output cut plans fueled...
Today's economic calendar features Canadian retail sales data, eurozone current account reading, and several central bank speakers. Markets will be...
Asian stocks stumble as global outlook clouds with Hong Kong tech stocks sliding around 3% after a recent rally and HK.cash 1.6% lower. A broader...
The S&P 500 (US500) is up 0.51% with a price of 5718.7, the Nasdaq 100 (US100) is up 0.54% at 19894.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average...
According to Bloomberg reports, Apple has decided to make changes among the executives responsible for Siri's development. Mike Rockwell, previously...
In a recent Calgary speech, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned that inflation risks from the US-Canada trade dispute are constraining the central...
U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick used a Fox News appearance to recommend that the public buy shares of Elon Musk’s car company, saying that...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 9B (Forecast 5B, Previous -62B) NATGAS slightly drops after publication, indicating an unexpected rise in inventories.
Wall Street indices rise; US500 gains nearly 0.9% – Meta Platforms (META.US) leads among Big Tech U.S. economic data exceeds expectations; jobless...
US Existing Home Sales Actual 4.26M (Forecast 3.95M, Previous 4.08M) The growth rate came in 4.2% MoM vs -3.2% exp. and -5% but down 1.2% YoY....
Overall market situation: European markets are mostly lower during Thursday trading session. The German DAX is down almost 1.5% in the cash market. Investors'...
GOLD prices are pressured today by stronger US dollar today (USDIDX gains almost 0.5%). Gold has fallen lmost 0.5% from ATH reached yesterday after the...
US Initial Jobless Claims Actual 223k (Forecast 224k, Previous 220k) US Philly Fed Business Index Actual 12.5 (Forecast 9, Previous 18.1) The...
BoE Bank Rate: 4.5% vs 4.5% exp. and 4.5% previously BoE MPC Vote Unchanged: 8 vs 7 exp. and 0 previously BoE MPC Vote Hike: 0 vs 0 exp. and 0...
Today we can see that futures on Wall Street indices erases a large part of yesterday gain, driven by 'dovish' Fed (lowering QT; lower GDP projection...
The Bank of England is almost certain to keep its policy unchanged at its March meeting. Inflation remains high, and geopolitical uncertainty surrounding...
The number of jobs in Australia has fallen for the first time in a year, increasing market expectations for further rate cuts by the previously hawkish...
