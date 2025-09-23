Daily summary: Global markets mixed as Coronavirus cases surge
• Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in early human trials • US registered a record 47,000 new infections • Gold...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
• Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shows potential in early human trials • US registered a record 47,000 new infections • Gold...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.20 million barrels in the week ended June 26th 2020, following an 1.442 million increase in the previous...
• Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shows positive results • ADP figures below forecasts • FedEx shared jumped over 9% US...
Last month the NFP report was a massive surprise showing an unexpected rise in employment and lower unemployment rate. This month the report will be released...
ADP report on change in US employment in June was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 3 million jobs following a 2.76 million...
SILVER Silver has been trading in an upward trend since the second half of March. However, price of this precious metal has been stuck in a local sideways...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 10.6 million of which more than 514 000 died and over 5.81 million recovered. • US...
German stock futures drop after trading resumes DE30 tests lower limit of local market geometry German companies join Facebook...
Gold prices keep climbing during the first trading session of July. Prices are closing in on the 2012 high – just below $1800, and are up 56% since...
Eurex Exchange is experiencing some technical issues this morning. As a result some of the markets, including DAX futures (DE30), are offline. However,...
ADP report on US employment FOMC minutes Final manufacturing PMI releases for June European stock markets are seen opening...
Coronavirus threat is still serious in the US US equities continue to surge Gold gradually approaching $1,800.00 level Global...
Tesla (TSLA.US) has gained another 6% on Tuesday and trades above $1070 for the first time ever following a leaked e-mail from the CEO Elon Musk to employees...
Moods on global stock markets still seem to be dominated by coronavirus uncertainty. While most indices in Europe are trading below the flatline today,...
A few moments ago investors got to know two important readings from the United States. Economic data turned out to be mixed: Chicago PMI came in below...
Coffee has been trading in a sideways move recently. The price broke above the upper limit of the range yesterday, hinting at a bullish trend reversal....
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 10.42 million of which more than 508,000 died and over 5.68 million recovered. •...
Silver Silver has been one of the best performing commodities this quarter (data from futures market) Strong demand for silver from ETFs...
European indices slip after bullish open DE30 drops back below 200-hour moving average Airbus (AIR.DE) expected to announce restructuring...
Powell to testify before House Committee Canad to release April GDP report European inflation seen staying intact in June Markets...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator