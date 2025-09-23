Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday's session higher as investors played down reimposition of lockdowns. S&P 500 gained 1.47%, Dow Jones added...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
US indices finished yesterday's session higher as investors played down reimposition of lockdowns. S&P 500 gained 1.47%, Dow Jones added...
Upward movement accelerates after the US open Coffee was gaining over 6% EUR/GBP rose to 3-month high Global financial markets...
During today’s session investors might observe a strong rebound in coffee prices as gains exceed 6%. What is happening? The current situation may...
At the beginning of the week, global stock markets clearly struggle for direction. European indices are trading slightly higher. However, major US indices...
EURUSD caught a bid following German CPI release. Inflation in Europe's biggest economy accelerated from 0.6% YoY to 0.9% YoY in June while the market...
USDCAD bounced off the key resistance area at 1.3730 last week. The zone is marked with the upper limit of 1:1 structure, the downward trendline as well...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 10.26 million of which more than 504,000 died and over 5.56 million recovered. •...
European stocks struggle for direction DE30 holds above 12,000 pts Commerzbank (CBK.DE) plans deeper cost-cutting measures Stocks...
Wirecard stock (WDI.DE) literally explodes at the open on Monday after the company said during the weekend it still plans to continue operations despite...
Markets focused on rise in coronavirus cases German inflation seen intact in June NFP report and FOMC minutes to be release later...
Stocks in Asia launched a new week lower with S&P/ASX 200, Nikkei and Kospi dropping 2%. S&P 500 and DAX futures trade below Friday's...
Global stocks turn negative in the afternoon Texas rolls back its reopening Gold soars amid rising uncertainty Today investors...
The end of the week has brought mixed moods on global stock markets. Even though European stocks opened in the green today, positive sentiment deteriorated...
A few minutes ago U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released a set of hard data from the US economy. First of all, investors were offered personal income...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 9.73 million of which more than 492 000 died and over 5.27 million recovered. • US...
Gold is trading in a local sideways move today. However, one should keep in mind that the main trend remains upward as we can see a sequence of higher...
• Major Cryptocurrencies are still trading in consolidation • Approximately $1 billion Bitcoin options will expire today • Ethereum...
• European shares launched today's session higher • DAX is trading in a sideways move • "We're past the worst...
Global stocks managed to erase yesterday early losses ECB President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to speak US Personal Spending ...
• US indices managed to close higher yesterday. The Dow Jones added 300 points or 1.2% to 25,746. The S&P 500 gained 33 points or 1.1% to...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator