Daily summary: Global stocks recover as Volcker rule eased
• US regulators eased restrictions on large banks' investment • US recorded near 45.5K new infections on Wednesday • ECB...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Walt Disney (DIS.US) - recent sharp increase of new coronavirus infections have forced Disney to delay the re-opening of theme park in California. ...
• US reported biggest daily rise in infections • US Jobless Claims Rise 1.5M • KB Home (KBH.US) stock plunges on weak earnings US...
EURUSD is trading lower today. However, the pair is trading near the key support at 1.1175. The green area on the chart below is marked with the lower...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.48 million in the week ended June 20th, after 1.508 million in the previous period,...
Wirecard filed to open insolvency proceedings Company said €1.9 billion gone missing Ex-CEO got arrested Major customers...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 9.55 million of which more than 485 000 died and over 5.19 million recovered. • US...
European stock recovered from morning drop DE30 attempts to break above 12,200 pts Wirecard (WDI.DE) opened insolvency proceedings Stocks...
The Wirecard (WDI.DE) scandal evolves at the warp speed. Just few days ago the company said it was missing 1.9 billion euro and today it informed about...
Equity markets pull back as coronavirus cases rise CBRT expected to deliver a 25 bp rate cut Hard data from the United States Coronavirus...
US indices plunged yesterday on increased coronavirus concerns. S&P 500 finished 2.59% lower, Dow Jones dropped 2.72% and Nasdaq declined 2.19%. Declines...
• Trade tensions between the US and Europe began to mount • IMF predicts deeper global recession due to the pandemic • Number...
Dzisiejsze dane dotyczące zapasów ropy wg DOE pokazują większy wzrost niż oczekiwano. Wzrost zapasów wynosi 1,442 mln brk wobec oczekiwanych...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.44 million barrels in the week ended June 19th 2020, following an 1.215 million increase in the previous week...
• President Trump is planning to impose new tariffs on some EU countries • IMF is expecting global contraction of -4.9% vs -3.0% in April...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 9.37 million of which more than 480 000 died and over 5.06 million recovered. • US...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with a look at the US tech index as it has once again reached a fresh all-time high. One can observe...
Declines on European stock markets and the US futures market deepened following statements from the US Trade Representative. Tariffs could be levied on...
European equities slide during cash session DE30 tested support at 12,225 pts Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) considers takeover of Europcar European...
DE30 is moving sharply lower in the early European trade this Wednesday, more than erasing data-inspired gains from Tuesday. There’s no single catalyst...
