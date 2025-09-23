Technical analysis: OIL.WTI
Oil market has been trading in an upward trend recently. However, price did not manage to stay above the high from 8th June and a double top pattern may...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Oil market has been trading in an upward trend recently. However, price did not manage to stay above the high from 8th June and a double top pattern may...
European markets seen opening lower German IFO expected to show improvement in June DOE report forecast to show oil inventory build European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with S&P 500 gaining 0.43% and Dow Jones adding 0.50%. Nasdaq jumped 0.74% and closed at the...
• Nasdaq hits record high • European stocks at 2-week high • Trump reassured that the US-China trade deal is fully intact European...
American Airlines (AAL.US) is planning to increase size of convertible and secondary stock offerings to $2 billion from $1.5 billion, according to ...
• President Trump confirms that the Chinese trade deal is not dead • Coronavirus continue to spread across the US • Apple...
Oil: Oil broke above recent local highs with WTI testing upper limit of bearish price gap from March 8 WTI is outperforming compared to...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 9.20 million of which more than 474 000 died and over 4.95 million recovered. • US...
French and German PMIs beat expectations DE30 clears 200-hour moving average Ex-CEO of Wirecard (WDI.DE) arrested Stocks...
Preliminary PMI indices from France came in above market expectations and all gauges returned into expansion territory. Manufacturing: 52.1...
Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States US new home sales seen rising 3.5% MoM in May API report expected to show minor drop...
US indices finished yesterday;s session slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.65%, Dow Jones added 0.69% and Nasdaq closed 1.11% higher. Stocks...
• WHO records largest single-day increase in new Covid-19 cases • European stocks finished session in red • Technology-related...
Gap (GPS.US) stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo to overweight from underweight. Also analysts lifted up share-price target to $19 from $8. Wells...
• WHO reported largest daily rise in COVID-19 cases • American Airlines (AAL.US) shares take a hit • Tyson Foods...
This morning was a bit sluggish for the commodity market. Volatility above 1% wass exceeded only by natural gas, silver and CO2 emission contracts. All...
Gold has been trading sideways recently. However, buyers gained an advantage at the end of previous week and the market launched a new week higher. Nevertheless...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 9.06 million of which more than 471 000 died and over 4.85 million recovered. • US...
European stocks recover from morning drop DE30 breaks above 200-hour moving average Wirecard (WDI.DE) says missing €1.9 billion...
Monday started amid a risk-off sentiment but this has already changed. DE30 recovered nearly 250 points on comments from the Chinese officials that virus...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator