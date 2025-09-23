Economic calendar: Virus data keeps markets nervous
Markets remain nervous as Covid-19 cases continue to rise US existing home sales seen dropping 3% in May 3 ECB members to deliver speeches European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Markets remain nervous as Covid-19 cases continue to rise US existing home sales seen dropping 3% in May 3 ECB members to deliver speeches European...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 trade flat, Kospi trades lower and Chinese indices trade...
• Apple (AAPL.US) is planning to close some of its US stores • Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the US • Oil price...
Apple (AAPL.US) just announced that will close some US stores again because of the increasing number of cornavirus cases The Apple stores will be...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) stock jumped over 5 % after a SunTrust analyst upgraded the energy company to “buy” from “hold.” ...
• China made a clear commitment to follow Phase One trade deal • Six US states set daily records for new coronavirus cases. • AMC...
US technological index at all-time highs A sharp sell-off from the last Thursday has been left in the back mirror. US100 has nearly fully recovered...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.60 million of which more than 456 000 died and over 4.55 million recovered. • US...
Equity indices are moving up today again as China promised increased agri purchases from The US. As a result we see risk-on tone on the markets. The key...
• Major coins trading sideways • ETH user pays $5.2M in fees for 2 mysterious transfers • Ripple joins Open Payments Coalition We...
Oil WTI (OIL.WTI) broke above the $40 handle. Level has not been seen since OPEC+ reached an agreement on extending output cut deal until the end of July....
European stocks post moderate gains DE30 near 200-hour moving average once again Wirecard (WDI.DE) deepens massive sell-off Stock...
European futures post small gains EU Council unlikely to agree on anything major today Powell to attend panel discussion in the evening European...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 closed 0.06% higher, Nasdaq added 0.33% and Dow Jones dropped 0.15% Gains...
• US labor market sluggish recovery • The number of new COVID-19 cases in the US is increasing • Oil is trading higher...
Dish Network Corp (DISH.US) is willing to finalize a deal with T-Mobile, according to an SEC filing. T-Mobile, which recently merged with Sprint,...
EURUSD is trading lower today. However looking at H4 interval, the key support area is being tested once again. The green area on the chart below is marked...
• US jobless claims weaker than expected • Spotify (SPOT.US) stock hit record high • Hertz (HTZ.US) suspended its plan...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.5 million in the week ended June 13th, after 1.54 million in the previous period,...
Nikola Corporation (NKLA.US) trades over 100% higher month-to-date Company focuses on zero-emission trucks Production of hydrogen...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator