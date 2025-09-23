BREAKING: GBPUSD jumps as BoE boosts QE target
Bank of England announced its latest policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected but decided to boost the target for bond...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.42 million of which more than 451 000 died and over 4.43 million recovered. • US...
European equities lack conviction on Thursday DE30 paints bearish pin bar Wirecard (WDI.DE) craters on 2019 results delay European...
European stock market indices and Wall Street futures jumped during a press conference of Chinese CDC officials. Wu Zunyou, virus expert from China CDC,...
European futures point to lower opening SNB, Norges Bank and Bank of England to announce decision Jobless claims seen at 1277k Global...
US indices failed to hold onto gains yesterday and finished the session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.36% while Dow Jones dipped 0.65%. Nasdaq closed...
• Record rise in coronavirus cases in six U.S. states • Beijing outbreak widens • FED will move away from ETFs and into...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.21 million barrels in the week ended June 12th 2020, following an 5.7 million increase in the previous...
• US stocks launched session in mixed moods • COVID-19 continues to spread across the US • Oracle (ORCL.US) stock ...
The second largest cryptocurrency - Ethereum - has been trading in an upward trend since 13th of March. Coin failed to break above the resistance...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.28 million of which more than 446 000 died and over 4.33 million recovered. • US...
US30 Global stock markets launched the week lower but bulls quickly regained control over the market. US indices managed to recover from losses and...
European stocks post small gains DE30 fails to break above 200-hour moving average European car sales dropped 57% YoY in May 2020 European...
Markets start Wednesday in upbeat moods despite data suggesting persistence of coronavirus. Beijing closed schools and number of cases in US rose but this...
Geopolitical tensions in Asia are on the rise Powell to testify before Senate Banking Committee US housing market data and DOE report Markets...
US indices had a very strong session yesterday. S&P 500 closed 1.90% higher, Dow Jones added 2.04% and Nasdaq jumped 1.75%. Moods in...
• Beijing reports new coronavirus cases • Dexamethasone might reduce COVID-19 death rate • US retail sales surge European...
Today Beijing's city officials raised its COVID-19 emergency response level to II from III, according to local media. The Chinese capital is...
• US retail sales rose at record pace • Markets await Fed Chair Powell Testimony • Lennar (LEN.US) posted better than expected...
Oil: After 7 weeks, we have the first week of declines in the oil market The decline occurred after the OPEC + group reached agreement (extension...
