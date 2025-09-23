BREAKING: US retail sales recover from April's slump
US retail sales data for May has been just released. Headline reading showed 17.7% MoM advance against expected 8.4% MoM increase (-14.7% MoM in April)....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
US retail sales data for May has been just released. Headline reading showed 17.7% MoM advance against expected 8.4% MoM increase (-14.7% MoM in April)....
Global stock markets launched the week lower but moods quickly began to improve. US indices managed to recover from losses and closed higher on Monday. Looking...
Stocks jump on Fed actions and stimulus rumours DE30 nears 200-hour moving average TUI (TUI.DE) surges on 2020 summer plans European...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.13 million of which more than 439 000 died and over 4.24 million recovered. •...
European stock futures surge ahead of cash session open Powell starts 2-day testimony on Capitol Hill US retail sales seen rebounding...
US indices recovered from yesterday's declines and closed higher. S&P 500 added 0.83%, Nasdaq jumped 1.43% and Dow gained 0.62%. Moods...
• Growing concerns regarding second wave of coronavirus infections • Oil remains volatile amid demand concerns • Britain...
Crude oil has seen its first weekly decline in almost two months. Earlier, the price of crude oil rebounded in the hope of revival in demand and a strong...
• US stocks start the week lower • Number of new coronavirus cases is increasing worldwide • Moderna (MRNA.US) shares rose...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares were down more than 3% in Monday’s premarket after falling on Friday by nearly 4% to $935.28 following analyst downgrades...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.01 million of which more than 436 000 died and over 4.1 million recovered. • US...
Equities slide on second Covid-19 wave concerns DE30 tried to climb back above 11,800 pts after early plunge Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE)...
European indices launched the week with big bearish price gaps. Looking at the German DAX, one can see that the price broke below the key support marked...
Equities drop as Covid-19 cases pick-up Boris Johnson may hold a video call with von der Leyen No major releases scheduled for today Monday...
Global equity markets started the week lower. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200, Kospi and Chinese indices all trade lower. DAX futures point to a moderate...
Global equities rally following a rapid market crash British economy shrinks 20.4% MoM! China is set to release some crucial reports...
American stocks gain after Thursday’s sell-off Michigan Consumer Sentiment beats the expectations Hertz (HTZ.US) seeks to sell...
EURUSD is trading without a clear direction today. However looking at the H4 interval, the price bounced off the key technical point. The key support for...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 7.61 million of which more than 424 000 died and over 3.85 million recovered. •...
Following the biggest single-day drop in over 2 months, European stock indices and US futures are pushing higher on Friday. DAX gains around 1.4% and trades...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator