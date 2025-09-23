DE30 recovers above 12,000 pts mark
European equities try to recover DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Lufthansa (LHA.DE) struggles to secure...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Investors remain cautious UK GDP drops 20.3% MoM in April Michigan data expected to show improvement Global stock markets...
US indices cratered yesterday as investors started to fear a second wave of Covid-19 infections. S&P 500 slumped 5.89%, Dow Jones declined 6.90%...
Initial claims met expectations at 1.54 million last week but continuing claims barely improved (from 21.3 to 20.9 million) and were clearly above expectations...
DE30 declines for the third day, cooling off from the multi-month high Investors are concerned about the second wave of coronavirus in the US Lufthansa...
After the “big gun” events that we had on Wednesday (FOMC, inflation, oil inventories) Thursday has a notably lighter calendar. The focus will...
Despite a very dovish Fed we see the third day of price declines on the DE30 as the price dives below12300 points for the first time in 8 days on record...
The Fed maintained their policies of 0% interest rates and massive bond purchases at the Wednesday meeting However, the FOMC also provided strong...
• Nasdaq hit new all-time high • Fed keeps rates unchanged • Powell says Fed isn't even thinking of raising rates Mixed...
The Federal Reserve at today’s meeting promised to increase its balance sheet at least the “current pace” which is about $80 billion...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped over 7% during today's trading session, thereby setting a new record. The upward impulse appeared after founder and CEO...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 5.720 million barrels in the week ended June 5th 2020, after a 2.077 million decrease in the previous week and...
• Investors await FED’s monetary policy decision • US Inflation rate lowest since 2015 • GameStop (GME.US) sales...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 7.34 million of which more than 414 000 died and over 3.61 million recovered. • US...
Hertz (HTZ.US) filed for bankruptcy at the end of May Company's share price surged this month Most of Hertz debt is backed with...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with a look at the German index. Looking at the daily time frame, one can see that DE30 is trading in...
The FOMC will present a decision today (7pm GMT) and president Powell will hold conference 30 minutes later. Here are the 3 main points to watch. Yield...
European markets slip after OECD forecasts DE30 tests 12,600 pts Cerberus wants two seats at Board of Commerzbank (CBK.DE) European...
European indices seen opening higher Fed decision day! OECD to publish new projections Global stock rally slowed yesterday...
S&P 500 finished yesterday's session 0.78% lower while Dow Jones dropped 1.09%. Nasdaq added 0.29% and finished at record high Small...
