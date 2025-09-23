Morning wrap
S&P 500 finished yesterday's session 0.78% lower while Dow Jones dropped 1.09%. Nasdaq added 0.29% and finished at record high Small...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• Global economy will shrink the most since World War II according to World Bank • Spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases...
• US Stocks break 7-day winning streak • Macy’s (M.US) shares jumped 13% • Tiffany (TIF.US) reported poor quarterly...
Oil: Along with the rebound in oil prices, US shale activity is slowly recovering Part of production in Libya returns, theoretically production...
Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG.US)— stock climbed 5% in extended trading after company revised its fiscal 2020 guidance. The lawn products company’s...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 7.21 million of which more than 409 000 died and over 3.55 million recovered. • US...
German exports with record drop in April DE30 tries to hold above 12,600 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) secured state aid from Austrian government Stock...
European indices launched today's cash session with a steep downward move. German DAX (DE30) slumped over 200 pts. Taking a look on the chart, one...
German exports slump in May Euronext to announce index membership changes today API report expected to show decline today European...
US indices made the highest post-Covid close yesterday. S&P 500 added 1.2% and closed above 3,230 pts while Dow Jones gained 1.7%. Nasdaq rose...
• ECB Lagarde pledges for EU stimulus • US stocks struggle for direction • OPEC+ agreed to extend production cuts ...
The gold market is trading higher today. Nevertheless a short-term sentiment on this precious metal remains bearish. The key resistance is $1703 handle...
• US stocks advance on swift economic rebound hopes • Gilead Sciences (GILD.US) rose over 5% in premarket trading • Boeing...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 7.10 million of which more than 406 000 died and over 3.46 million recovered. • US...
What a year for oil prices it’s been! After a massive bear market and spectacular reversal in April OIL.WTI has been rallying incredibly and has...
Stocks in Europe trade without common direction DE30 recovers from morning drop BASF (BAS.DE) was the biggest beneficiary of BoE...
Fed to announce policy decision on Wednesday Canadian housing starts due later today ECB President Lagarde scheduled to speak Slight...
Stocks in Asia are posting gains at the start of a new week. Nikkei gains 1.2% while Chinese indices trade 0.3-0.8% higher. Kospi trades flat. S&P...
• NFP report showed surprise job additions in May • NASDAQ-100 jump to record highs • Gold drops to 7-Week Low Champagne...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.73 million of which more than 393 000 died and over 3.27 million recovered. • US...
