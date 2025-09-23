Coronavirus: market update
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.73 million of which more than 393 000 died and over 3.27 million recovered. • US...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• US Economy unexpectedly adds 2.5 million jobs • GAP (GPS.US) reported poor quarterly performance • Uber Eats Enables...
The NFP report for May has just been released. Data was expected to show another month of massive multi-million lay-offs. However, report turned...
EURUSD realized the range of the inverse head and shoulders pattern, which we have mentioned a few times. While the main trend remains upward, some correction...
• Bitcoin price fails to stay above $10 000.00 • Ethereum managed to break above $215.00 • Tether displaced Ripple from...
European assets surge after ECB move and ahead jobs data DE30 tested 12,700 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) will be removed from DAX index European...
Euro and European indices seem to like yesterday's ECB decision to boost purchases under the PEPP scheme. EURUSD tests 1.1370 handle while DE30 approaches...
US NFP report may address misreporting in April Canadian employment seen dropping by 500k jobs Labour market data from the United...
US indices finished lower yesterday. S&P 500 declined 0.34% and Nasdaq dropped 0.69%. Dow Jones inched higher and closed 0.05% Stocks...
After the FAANG index climbed historical highs, the Nasdaq index also tried tom to follow its footsteps. Currently the technology index is in the reverse....
• ECB expands PEPP • European stocks finished lower • Wall Street swung between gains and losses European...
• US Initial Jobless Claims below 2 mln • Nasdaq- 100 (US100) near all-time highs • Cloudera (CLDR.US) stock fell...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.877 million in the week ended May 30th, bringing total claims to near 43 million...
Stock markets largely ignored US protests Social unrest triggered by killing of George Floyd in police custody Violent riots mostly...
European Central Bank left rates unchanged during today's meeting, in-line with market expectations. However, investors were focused primarily on the...
EURUSD halted a recent rally and is making a small pullback today. Main currency pair is testing 1.12 handle ahead of ECB decision (12:45 pm BST) and US...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.59 million of which more than 388 000 died and over 3.18 million recovered. • US...
GBPUSD had a problem with breaking above the 1.26 handle and the downward correction started afterwards. Looking at the H1 interval, one can...
Stocks await ECB move DE30 halted rally at 78.6% retracement of February-March sell-off German carmakers lag as stimulus deal fails...
Equity markets steady ahead of European cash open ECB expected to boost PEPP programme today US jobless claims seen at 1800k European...
