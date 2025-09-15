European Economic Growth Could Decline by Up to 0.5% Due to Tariffs (ECB)
"Trade frictions are detrimental to global growth and welfare", Christine Lagarde just stated in Brussels. During a session of the European...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
08:30 AM GMT, Sweden - Riksbank Interest Rate Decision actual 2,25%; forecast 2,25%; previous 2,25%; Recent inflation...
08:30 AM GMT, Switzerland - SNB Interest Rate Decision: actual 0.25%; forecast 0.25%; previous 0.50%; SNB's...
Unemployment rate for January: 4.4% vs 4.4% expected and 4.4% prior Employment change: 133k vs 95k expected and 107k prior Jobless claims for Febryary:...
Wall Street closed higher yesterday as the FOMC delivered no negative surprises. After Tuesday’s sell-off, Nasdaq rebounded (+1.4%), followed...
U.S. stock indices are recovering yesterday’s losses, supported in part by a slightly dovish statement from the Fed. The US500 is up 1.2%, while...
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has now begun his press conference. Here are some of his remarks. The economy remains generally in good shape. The...
US100 is up 1% today, compared to a 0.5% gain just before the decision, largely offsetting yesterday’s losses. U.S. indices are reacting positively...
US Federal Reserve decided to hold rates unchanged at 4.5% in line with 4.5% projected on Wall Street. Indices on Wall Street gain after the decision;...
Ethereum, the second most important cryptocurrency in the world, is rebounding today by nearly 7% and returning above $2,000. One of the reasons for the...
Premium kitchenware and home furnishings retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM.US) reported Q4 2024 earnings, exceeding Wall Street expectations. Revenue grew...
Wall Street sentiment improves ahead of the Fed decision (6 PM GMT) and scheduled chair Powell’s speech (6:30 PM GMT); futures on DJIA (US30) are...
Crude Oil Inventory Change: +1.7 million barrels (expected: +1.0 million barrels; previous: +1.4 million barrels) Gasoline Inventory Change: -0.53...
According to Ripple communication, the US Securities and Exchange Commission case against the crypto company has finally ended. Markets awaited for that...
Market expectations clearly indicate no changes to interest rates during today’s meeting. However, macroeconomic forecasts, particularly those...
U.S. Henry Hub natural gas futures (NATGAS) are rising today after the contract rollover, driven by record-high gas flows to LNG export facilities, forecasts...
The AI infrastructure race is accelerating, with trillions in economic growth potential BlackRock, Microsoft, MGX, and Global Infrastructure Partners...
10:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Inflation Data for February: CPI: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.5% MoM; previous -0.3% MoM; CPI: actual...
European stock markets are skewed to the downside today with most of the major indices in the red, led by W20 (-0.44%) and SPA35 (-0.44%), while...
Gold is up another 0.20% today, reaching a record $3,040 per ounce, continuing its impressive upward trend. Since the beginning of the year, the return...
