Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.36% and closed above 3,100 pts mark for the first time since March 4. Nasdaq...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• Global stocks continue to rise • President Trump suspends Chinese Airline flights to U.S. • Gold heads below $1,700/oz European...
Crude inventories in the US decreased by 2.077 million barrels in the week ended May 29th 2020, following an 7.928 million increase in the previous...
The silver market had a problem with breaking above the $18.35 handle, and the downward correction started. Looking at the H4 interval, the precious metal...
• US Stock rally for third day • US Companies shed 2.76 million jobs • Ambarella (AMBA.US) stock fell 4% US indices...
ADP report on change in US employment in May was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show a decline of 9 million jobs following a 20.2 million...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.47 million of which more than 382 000 died and over 3.08 million recovered. •...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with a look at the major currency pair. Looking at the daily time frame, one can see that EURUSD...
ECB set to increase bond purchase program Investors want to hear comment on German court ruling EURUSD, DE30 rally into the meeting The ECB...
Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ meeting is in doubt as Saudi Arabia and Russia are unhappy with some parties cheating on oil quotas/compliance with current...
German government discusses another stimulus package DE30 jumps above 12,200 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) started restructuring process Stocks...
Risk-on moods prevail on the markets ADP data to offer hints ahead of NFP release Bank of Canada expected to stay on hold Upbeat...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82% while Dow Jones added 1.05%. Nasdaq gained 0.59% and trades around 2%...
• Major European indexes at 3-Month Highs • Riots continue to spread across the US • Gold prices edged lower despite European...
Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents the...
The NZDUSD is trading at a new session high and is one of the strongest currencies today. Currency pair broke above and is moving away from the 200 day...
• Violent protests continue to spread across the US • Apple is cutting iPhone prices in China • Dick’s Sporting Goods...
The main cryptocurrency has returned to the upward channel recently and the upward move accelerated during today’s trading. The price broke above...
Coffee: Coffee prices have fallen below 95 cents per pound, the lowest level since October 2019 The harvest season of Arabica began in Brazil, Colombia...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.38 million of which more than 377 000 died and over 2.92 million recovered. •...
