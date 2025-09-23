DE30 eases after testing 12,000 pts mark
Stocks jump after China denies halt of soy purchases DE30 eases after test of 12,000 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) surges as state aid draws...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Foreign Ministry of China denied yesterday's media reports on soybean purchases. Bloomberg reported that the country plans to halt purchases of some...
Trumps threatens to deploy more US troops to handle riots Australian GDP seen falling 0.3% QoQ in Q1 2020 Economic calendar is almost...
US indices played down reports that China plans to halt purchases of US farm products. S&P 500 added 0.38%, Dow Jones closed 0.36% higher and...
• Champagne moods on European stock markets • Protests across several US cities • Beijing paused some agricultural imports...
Despite a flurry of seemingly bad news equity indices remain in the champagne mood. A mix of US-China tensions and escalating street riots in US cities...
• Country-wide protests in the US • Flare-up in tensions between US and China • Coty (COTY.US) stock rose 10% US...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in May rose to 43.1 from 41.5 in the previous month. Today’s reading came...
EURUSD launched today’s session higher. However the upward move was halted at the key resistance zone (1.1150). Looking at H4 interval, the potential...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.28 million of which more than 374 000 died and over 2.85 million recovered. • US...
Stocks trim gains on China-US tensions FRA40 paints double top at 4,780 pts Chairman of Renault (RNO.FR) tries to calm employees...
European equity indices and US stock market futures nosedived following report from Bloomberg. Bloomberg claims that China plans to halt purchases of US...
Markets seem cautious at the beginning of a new week ISM manufacturing to be release in the afternoon No DAX cash session due to...
Stocks in Asia-Pacfic region are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 gain around 0.7% while indices in China...
• All eyes on Presidents Trumps press conference • Major indices in Europe close sharply lower • Twitter labels Trump tweet...
Rumors have emerged that Donald Trump during his speech is to indicate that the United States will hit the Chinese financial system in retaliation against...
Jerome Powell talked about the monetary policy tools used by the Fed. He indicates that the Fed has crossed the "red lines", which in other cases...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.94 million of which more than 362 000 died and over 2.6 million recovered. • US...
• President Donald Trump is expected to hold a press conference on China • Twitter made a “public interest notice” on...
Williams-Sonoma (WSM.US) stock jumped over 8% in premarket trading after the company posted its financial results for the first quarter. Home goods retailer...
