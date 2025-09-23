Technical alert: FRA40
Let's take a look at the technical situation of the French index. Looking at the M15 interval, one can see a potential head and shoulders pattern building...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• Bitcoin derivatives expire today • Cardano's price jumped 17% • Ethereum is testing major resistance Mixed...
Stocks pull back ahead of Trump's press conference DE30 tests 11,600 pts Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) said demand in China may have recovered...
Markets in wait-and-see mode Trump to hold press conference on China GDP reports from Italy, Poland and Canada Global markets...
EURUSD managed to break above the upper limit of 1.08-1.10 trading earlier this week. Upward move accelerated following a break and now the pair is testing...
US indices erased gains at the end of yesterday's session and finished lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.21%, Dow Jones declined 0.58% and Nasdaq...
• Global equities trading higher • Donald Trump threatens to close down Social Media • US Crude Oil stocks rise unexpectedly Major ...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 7.92 million barrels in the week ended May 22th 2020, following an 4.983 million decrease in the previous week and...
• President Trump announces 'big day' for social media • Pompeo reports to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous • US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 2123 million in the week ended May 23rd, bringing total claims to near 41 million since...
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the global economy. Many traditional businesses have been struggling, some faced insolvency. However,...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.81 million of which more than 357 000 died and over 2.51 million recovered. • US...
European shares trade higher but momentum eased DE30 tested 11,800 pts ahead of European cash session Supervisory Board of Lufthansa...
Gold is trading higher today. However, looking at the H1 interval, one can see the price has reached a key resistance marked with the upper limit of local...
Trump to sign executive order against social media companies China expected to pass Hong Kong security law Hard data from the United...
US indices finished higher after a volatile session yesterday. S&P 500 added 1.48%, Dow Jones gained 2.21% and Nasdaq jumped 0.77%. Stocks...
• Pompeo reports to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous • European Commission proposed a €750 billion Recovery Fund...
The gold market trades lower this week. Price of this precious metal is pulling back from recent highs at $1765. However the main trend remains upward...
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, amid renewed concerns over demand improvement. The catalyst behind the weakness is the fear that retaliation by the United...
• US is considering sanctions against Chinese officials and companies • President Trump threatens to shutter social media •...
