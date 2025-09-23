DAX breaks above April's highs
The German index is now gaining over 2%, and managed to break above the 30 April high at 11,332.3 pts as the German government is reportedly nearing a...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.52 million of which more than 347 000 died and over 2.31 million recovered. • US...
Market sentiment seems to be rather positive today. Most index futures traded higher in the morning, although news from the geopolitical front are not...
European markets surge despite China-US tensions DE30 tested 11,300 pts area Bayer (BAYN.DE) gains on Roundup settlement reports Stock...
Friday morning brought a sudden correction to the oil markets on Hong Kong tensions but this did little to the upwards trend that remains intact. Traders...
US and UK traders off for holiday German IFO index seen at 78.3 pts in May BoC Governor Poloz to speak A new week has begun....
Stocks in Asia-Pacific trade mixed at the beginning of a new week. Equities from Japan, Australia and South Korea gain while indices from China decline....
• Escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington • Increasing hopes for a coronavirus vaccine • British public debt ...
EURJPY reached the key intraday support from a technical point of view. The area at 117.00 handle is marked with the lower limit of Overbalance structure...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.23 million of which more than 335 000 died and over 2.10 million recovered. • US...
• US stocks lack direction • China is planning to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong • Alibaba (BABA.US)...
Splunk (SPLK.US) stocks rose over 6% in pre-market trading after the company posted its first-quarter financial results. Software company reported ...
• Bitcoin can’t break above $10,000 • Ethereum 2.0 might be launched in 2020 • Bitcoin sales from miners spike...
European markets drop at week's end DE30 tries to climb back above 11,000 pts Etihad Airlines cancels Airbus (AIR.DE) orders European...
The banking sector has been struggling recently amid record low global interest rates and banking stocks trailed the global stock market rally. For the...
China-US relations in the spotlight ECB minutes Retail sales from Poland and Canada Economic calendar is light on the final...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.78%, Dow Jones declined 0.41% and Nasdaq dipped 0.97%. On the other hand,...
• Global stocks lower amid US-China Tensions • PMI readings showed that major economies continue to contract at a steep pace • US...
Major US indexes dropped today as markets digested a strong rally this week along with the latest weekly jobless claims data. The Dow Jones lost...
• US stocks lack direction as trade tensions escalate • US Initial Jobless Claims top 2.4M • NVIDIA (NVDA.US) will be reporting...
