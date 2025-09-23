Commodity wrap - Oil, Gold, Corn, Aluminium
Oil Traffic data from the United States and Germany shows the situation has returned to normal, implying a relatively normal demand for gasoline....
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 2.438 million in the week ended May 16th, bringing total claims to approximately 39.0...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.10 million of which more than 329 000 died and over 2.03 million recovered. •...
The upward move on silver stopped at a key resistance at $17.5, where many price reactions occurred earlier. The downward correction may be on the cards...
Stocks pullback amid China-US tensions DE30 tries to break below 11,100 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) reportedly reached deal with German...
The rally on the oil market continues unabated and OIL.WTI leads the charge. Prices are up again this Thursday, breaking $34. As recently as 28 April OIL.WTI...
Preliminary German PMIs for May were released at 8:30 am BST. Services index bounced from 16.2 to 31.4 pts (exp. 26 pts). Manufacturing index ticked higher...
China-US relations in the spotlight Preliminary PMIs from Europe and US NVIDIA to report earnings after session close Markets...
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. S&P 500 added 1.67%, Dow Jones gained 1.52% and Nasdaq jumped 2.08% Stocks...
• Equity bulls back in charge • US Crude Stocks Fall the Most in 5 Months • Gold nears 8-year high Positive moods...
The US stock market has been very strong since Powell's Sunday interview. Nasdaq is trading approximately 5% below its all-time high boosted by Facebook...
Crude inventories in the US decreased by 4.98 million barrels in the week ended May 15th, 2020, following a 0.745 million drop in the previous period...
• US stock markets opened higher • Moderna (MRNA.US) shares fell as COVID-19 vaccine optimism fades • Strong results amid...
Global economy has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and there’s a consensus that a return to normal will require effective and widely...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 5.00 million of which more than 325 000 died and over 1.97 million recovered. •...
GBPUSD launched today’s European session with a decline following a worse than expected inflation data from the UK. However, the downward move was...
Stocks in Europe struggle for direction DE30 trades in narrow range near 11,000 pts handle Hundreds of Lufthansa (LHA.DE) planes...
Precious metals enjoy strong gains this week. Platinum is one of the top movers. It is trading at a 10-week high and has already gained around 10% this...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening DOE expected to show small build in oil inventories More earnings from US retailers Stock...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.05%, Dow Jones declined 1.59% and Nasdaq slipped 0.54%. Situation...
