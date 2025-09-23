Daily summary: Mixed moods on global stock markets
• Austria opposes EU Recovery Fund Plan • British government announced a new tariff regime • US Stocks trade mixed European...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Aussie is one of the top moving currencies during today's trading session. Meanwhile the dollar index fell further on Tuesday, extending Monday’s...
The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents...
• US equities lack direction • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee • Baidu...
USDJPY is trading higher today following an announcement that the Bank of Japan will hold an unscheduled meeting on Friday. Looking on the chart from a...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.90 million of which more than 320 000 died and over 1.91 million recovered. • US...
US100 Taking a look at the American stock market index of tech companies, we can see a continuation of an upward trend. US100 almost completely recovered...
Walmart (WMT.US) reported its results financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Company reported adjusted EPS of $1.18 per share on revenue...
European rally fades, DAX trades lower DE30 tries to hold above 11,000 pts ThyssenKrupp (TKA.DE) mulls divesting from more units European...
Slight weakness in JPY could be spotted in the past minutes. Move was triggered by the Bank of Japan's announcement that it will hold an unscheduled...
Markets rally on vaccine hopes and EU stimulus Powell to appear in Senate in the afternoon US retailers to report earnings Investors...
US indices rallied yesterday on vaccine hopes. S&P 500 jumped 3.15%, Dow Jones added 3.85% and Nasdaq gained 2.44%. Russell 2000 rallied over...
• Moderna (MRNA.US) - clinical results suggested its vaccine has a "high probability" to provide protection from coronavirus...
German DAX index (DE30) break above key 11 000 pts level after France and Germany called o for the creation of a 500 billion euro ($ 543 billion) Recovery...
From the very beginning of today's US session, the Russell 2000 index, which tracks the so-called "Small-caps" or companies with relatively...
The euro appreciated towards $1.09 in afternoon trading on Monday, as risk-on moods returned to the markets following news that Moderna (MRNA.US)...
• Moderna (MRNA.US) trial stoked optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine. • Fed Powell believes that the US economy could shrink...
GOLD market launched a week higher following a break above the upper limit of triangle pattern. However after painting fresh YTD high, the downward correction...
Moderna’s (MRNA.US) announced that its experimental vaccine for coronavirus showed promise in early trials. Biotech company announced that...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.81 million of which more than 316 000 died and over 1.86 million recovered. • US...
