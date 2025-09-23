DE30 revisits upper limit of trading range
Stocks rally as Powell is ready to do more DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Daimler (DAI.DE) to re-halt production at Alabama...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Stocks rally as Powell is ready to do more DE30 tests upper limit of trading range Daimler (DAI.DE) to re-halt production at Alabama...
A strong rally continues on silver after the Fed Chairman suggested the central bank could do much more to support the economy, even though the pace of...
Trade news to dominate Monday's trading FOMC, RBA and ECB to release minutes later into the week PMIs to be released on Thursday As...
Asian equities are trading higher at the start of a new week. Nikkei gains 0.5% and Kospi trades 0.7% higher. S&P/ASX 200 gains 1.3%. DAX and...
• Growing trade tensions between the US and China • European indices close mostly higher • Gold Hits 7 year high European...
Gold touched its highest level in more than seven years on Friday as investors piled into the so-called safe haven asset amid growing tension between US...
Today’s upward move on EURUSD was halted at 61,8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent downward impulse. However the pair reached the key short -...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.56 million of which more than 304 000 died and over 1.72 million recovered. •...
• Rising trade tensions between China and the U.S. • US Retail Sales plunge at record pace • Apple (AAPL.US) opens lower US...
• Bitcoin near the $10k level after halving • Ethereum rally lost momentum • Visa is planning to launch digital currency...
Retail sales in the US plunged 16.4% month-over-month in April of 2020, worse than market forecasts of a 12.0% drop. The March figure slumped to a record...
The Commerce Department announced that it will amend foreign direct product rules to restrict Huawei from access to semiconductors made with US software....
European stocks recover from yesterday' declines DE30 tries to hold above 10,500 pts Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) to look for acquisitions Stocks...
Monthly set of indicators from China was released today. The data casts shadow on any expectations of V-shaped recovery in major economies. Industrial...
European futures point to a higher opening of cash session German GDP seen declining 2.2% QoQ in Q1 2020 US retail sales seen plummeting...
US indices made an impressive turnaround yesterday. S&P 500 was trading more than 2% lower but finished session 1.15% higher. Nasdaq gained 0.91%...
• US Stocks pare losses • European indices finished deeply in the red • Gold Hits 3-Week High During majority of today's...
The Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents...
Major US stock indexes are trying to erase early losses. Cisco and American Express lead the recovery. Both companies gain over 5.00% during today's...
• President Trump supports strong U.S. dollar • US Jobless Claims rose more than expected • 3M (MMM.US) sales fell...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator