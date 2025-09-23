Stock Market Comment: Are pioneers doomed to success?
Are pioneers better positioned for success than their traditional rivals? Traditional carmakers embrace electric vehicles E-commerce...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
2.981 million Americans have filed unemployment claims during the week ended May 9th. Today’s reading came in above analysts’ expectations...
Donald Trump appeared on Fox News today. The US President touched on many topics but he's comments on China and USD drew the most attention. Trump...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.44 million of which more than 298 000 died and over 1.67 million recovered. • World...
Sell-off on stock markets continue DE30 breaks below 10,500 pts RWE (RWE.DE) reported 27% YoY increase in Q1 Ebit Stocks...
EURUSD launched today’s session lower, adding to yesterday’s decline. However the pair reached the key support this morning and buyers appeared...
US initial jobless claims seen at 2.5 million Fed, ECB and BoC members scheduled to speak Stocks continue to sell-off. Major indices...
US indices deepened declines started on Monday. S&P 500 dropped 1.75%, Dow Jones slumped 2.17% and Nasdaq dipped 1.55%. Major indices...
• European indices close lower on coronavirus concerns • Powell rules out negative rates • US Crude inventories declined...
Crude inventories in the US fell by 0.745 million barrels in the week ended May 8th, 2020, following a 4.59 million increase last week and compared with...
• Powell dampens hopes for negative rates introduction • US Producer Prices Fall at a Record 1.3% • Dollar index hovers...
During the speech, Powell did not say anything about negative interest rates. However, this changes in the Q&A session. It indicates that the Fed's...
Powell speaks today at an event organized by the Peterson Institute. His statement was strongly expected by the markets due to possible suggestions regarding...
Oil Oil price trade sideways near $25 (WTI) and $30 (Brent) On one hand, there is hope that demand is recovering. On the other, second...
Gilead Sciences (GILD.US) announced that it had struck a licensing agreement to produce the antiviral drug remdesivir in 127 countries, not...
DE30 broke below the consolidation range at the end of yesterday’s session and downward move accelerated. The German index is trading lower on the...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.35 million of which more than 293 000 died and over 1.61 million recovered. • US...
European markets drop on renewed virus fears DE30 breaks below 10,750 pts and tests 10,600 pts Volkswagen to limit output at biggest...
European stock markets launched the day lower and continued to deepen declines. Moods deteriorated as concerns over step-up in Covid-19 infections increased...
UK economy contracts 2% QoQ in Q1 2020 Powell to speak later today Global stock indices slumped in late evening yesterday. An attempt...
