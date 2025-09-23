Morning wrap
US indices lost ground at the end of yesterday's session. S&P 500 closed 2.05% lower, Nasdaq dropped 2.06% and Dow Jones moved 1.89% lower. Downbeat...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
• European indices finished today’s session mixed • US inflation falls to 0.3 % • Wall Street swing between gains...
The German index is trading in an sideways move today. In case buyers manage to break higher the resistance at 10885, another upward impulse could be launched....
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.29 million of which more than 288 000 died and over 1.54 million recovered. • US...
• China announces new tariff waivers for some US imports • Inflation in the US is falling down • TESLA (TSLA.US) - CEO...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with EURUSD. The pair remains stuck within a range between 1.0780 -1.0970. Looking at the D1 interval,...
Sentiment on global market remain upbeat on Tuesday and this especially refers to technological stocks as US100 soars past 9300 level and trades less than...
Novavax (NVAX.US) shares soared 37% in extended trading after the company announced in its first-quarter report an external investment of $388 million...
European stocks seesaw at the start of the session DE30 bounces off the 200-hour moving average Deutsche Post, E.ON and Allianz released...
European stocks seen opening lower US CPI seen slowing significantly in April A lot of Fed members scheduled to speak today European...
US indices managed to recover most of yesterday's early losses. S&P 500 finished 0.02% higher and Nasdaq added 0.78%. Dow Jones dropped 0.45% Stocks...
• Investors worry about a new wave of infections • European stocks finished in red • Wall Street swung between gains and...
Italy, which was the main epicenter of the coronavirus in Europe, today recorded the smallest number of new cases since March 4, namely 744. The number...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 4.19 million of which more than 284 000 died and over 1.5 million recovered. • US...
• New wave of infections could be starting in Germany, China and South Korea • TESLA (TESLA.US) shares plunged over 3% • Cardinal...
Saudi Energy Minister said that state-owned Saudi Aramco will reduce production by an additional 1 million barrels per day starting from June. This will...
European equities erase gains after session launch DE30 pulls back below 10,000 pts BaFin investigated Wirecard's communication...
DE30 reached the key intraday support from a technical point of view. The area near 10,920 pts handle is marked with the lower limit of aOverbalance structure...
Stock markets gain at the start of a new week Riksbank minutes and Italian production data ECB and Fed members to speak Global...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the market at the beginning of a new week. Shares from Japan and Australia gain while Chinese indices trade flat....
